Man Sought For Questioning In 4 Oklahoma Killings Gets Arrested

On Tuesday, police announced the arrest of a man sought in connection with the murder and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said in a statement that 67-year-old Joe Kennedy was apprehended on Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while operating a stolen car.

Mark Chastain (age 32), Billy Chastain (age 30), Mike Sparks (age 32), and Alex Stevens (age 29) have all been reported missing; Prentice has named Kennedy as a “person of interest” in their disappearances.

Prentice refused to identify Kennedy as a suspect; he has not been prosecuted in Oklahoma, but he will be sent there for interrogation.

According to Prentice’s statement, “the murder investigation is continuing and detectives continue to investigate leads every day.”

According to the Florida prison records, Kennedy was being detained on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, but he does not seem to have a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

In Okmulgee, a community of roughly 11,000 people located about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Tulsa, authorities discovered the mutilated corpses of four males who had been reported missing since Oct. 9.

Prentice said at a press briefing on Monday that a witness had informed police that the four had encouraged him to join them to “hit a lick,” but he did not specify what this meant.

Criminal activity is often described in these terms, as Prentice pointed out. We have no idea what their plans were or where they were going to carry them out.

Authorities, according to Prentice, combed through Kennedy’s scrapyard as well as adjacent properties. Evidence of a “violent occurrence,” according to the police chief, who could not provide any details.

The police chief said that all four males had gunshot wounds and that their corpses had been mutilated, but that the official cause of death had not yet been announced.

Prentice has claimed that Kennedy was questioned about the four missing men before he vanished late last week, and that he denied knowing them. Prentice has said that he has no reason to suspect that Kennedy and the four missing men were acquainted.

Kennedy got a 10-year suspended jail term in 2012 after pleading guilty to assault with a deadly weapon, but Prentice, who was reached for comment, did not immediately answer a phone call.