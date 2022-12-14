Man Suspected Of Fatally Stabbing A 77-year-old Buckhead Woman Has A History Of Offenses

A 77-year-old woman was fatally stabbed outside her Buckhead townhome by a man who previously had several run-ins with the law.
Antonio Brown, 23, was not granted bail on Tuesday. Police think that Brown killed Ellen Bowles within her gated neighborhood on Saturday.
According to the police, Bowles found Brown trying to steal her Lexus SUV in her garage, at which point he stabbed her repeatedly.
Michael Seiden of Channel 2 was in Buckhead on Tuesday, where he was able to get fresh court records describing the murder. Just 48 hours after police revealed surveillance images of Brown, he was detained on Monday. On Tuesday, he decided not to appear in court.
Jail records show that Brown has been arrested at least three times in the past. He was accused of criminal shoplifting in 2019. He was detained again for narcotics possession and concealing a weapon less than a year later. Police detained him six months later and accused him of both simple and aggravated assault.
Additionally, reports that Brown was involved in other instances, such as a robbery at a liquor shop, have been heard by Channel 2 Action News.
Detectives are currently trying to figure out exactly why Brown chose Bowles as his victim and how he gained access to the gated neighborhood.
Bowles’ pals told Seiden on Tuesday that they are relieved the murder suspect is in custody.
Alex Hogan, Bowles’ neighbor, said, “I knew they were going to get him, but it’s still kind of a weight off my chest and everyone else in this town.”
