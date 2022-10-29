Man Suspected Of Killing Krystal Tucker Outside Brownstone Social Lounge Arrested

Milwaukee police said that the man suspected in the death of Brownstone Social Lounge waitress Krystal Tucker was arrested in Glendale on Friday.

In the shooting on February 10 that claimed the life of Krystal N. Tucker, 31, and injured two of her coworkers, Jordan M. Tate, 25, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless injury.

The pub at 524 N. Water St. has banned anyone under the age of 27 “to avoid the far too frequently unpredictable violence associated with that group,” as stated in a Facebook post.

The bar manager reportedly told police that the shooter became agitated when Tucker tried to explain the rules to him, as detailed in the criminal complaint. It was shown on surveillance footage that security “pushed” the gunman out of the club before he or she opened fire via the bar’s entrance.

Tucker was one of three people shot; the other two survived.

Tucker’s aunt Deja Davis told the Journal Sentinel that her niece was a strong, kind woman who had been tending bar for two and a half years. Tucker worked another job full-time, but she still made it to the pub whenever she could.

Several people at the time expressed their shock and horror at the shooting on social media, with many recalling that Tucker had made them feel at home at the bar.

Davis remarked, “That was a fun job for her.” “Everything from the setting to the tunes set the mood. There will be an open mic night since she loves to sing.”

After closing its doors for nearly a month after the shooting, Brownstone reopened with a new age policy requiring all customers to be 30 or older and after undergoing renovations.