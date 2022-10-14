Man Suspected Of Murdering Las Vegas Police Officer Was Convicted In Past Gun-related Crime

According to court papers and police records, the man suspected of shooting and killing a Las Vegas Metro police officer on Thursday had been charged with a gun-related offense two years before.

Tyson Hampton, 24, was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with the murder of LVMPD Officer Truong Thai, 49.

Around 1 a.m. on the 800 block of East Flamingo Road, close to University Center Drive, Thai, a 23-year veteran of the Metro police, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic dispute involving Hampton, according to police.

According to court documents, in 2021 Hampton pled nolo contendere (acquiesced to the charges but denied guilt) to a misdemeanor charge of brandishing a dangerous weapon in a threatening way.

According to documents acquired by 8 News Now Investigators on Thursday, the event in question occurred in July of 2020 and involves a family argument.

According to the complaint, Hampton took out a revolver during the altercation, pointing it at the lady and stating, “I hope you would do something.”

While questioning a relative, police learned that Hampton had shot at the ceiling during a prior altercation.

According to the court documents, there were two victims, but as of Thursday afternoon, their roles in the event were still unclear. When asked on Thursday about Hampton’s most recent arrest, they refused to comment.

As of this writing (November 2019), police have responded to a report of a potentially dangerous situation involving Hampton. It was reported to the police that Hampton had shot the ceiling with a gun, and this was corroborated by a family member.

An incident involving a gunshot and a family dispute was reported to police in December 2019. The police said they found no proof that a gun had been discharged. Nonetheless, they noted that a pistol “was observed on the sofa in the main area.”

Following his arrest in July 2020, Hampton said officers, “he never took out a pistol on anybody and didn’t know why they’re alleging he did,” as documented in the police report.

Judge Joseph Sciscento suspended 90 days of Hampton’s sentence. According to the documents, he also ordered Hampton to refrain from criminal activity, do 50 hours of community service, and turn up a Glock pistol.

According to court documents, Hampton completed his sentence in October 2021, and his case was ended.