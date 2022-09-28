Man Wanted For Killing Wife In Fontana Shot And Killed By Deputies; Daughter Injured

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, a man wanted for the murder of his wife and kidnapping of his daughter in Fontana was killed and his daughter was injured in a gun duel on the 15 Freeway near Hesperia late Tuesday morning, September 27.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, 45-year-old Anthony John Graziano was pronounced deceased at the scene. Savannah Graziano, a 15-year-old, was rushed to the hospital.

The California Highway Patrol stated they had to shut down all southbound lanes at Bear Valley Road as they looked into a crash.

An Amber Alert had been issued when Fontana police reported their daughter missing, and on Tuesday, someone called 911 after recognizing either Graziano or his automobile from the alert. After locating a white 2017 Nissan Frontier, deputies pursued it southbound on Interstate 15. A tweet from the sheriff’s office said that shots were fired from the vehicle’s back window during the pursuit.

Return fire from the deputies disabled the automobile on Main Street.

At around 7:30 in the morning, Graziano was thought to have shot his wife. On Monday, we will be hanging around in the area around Cypress Elementary. A witness witnessed the man get out of his car and fire on the victim as she raced away. No one has mentioned her by name yet.