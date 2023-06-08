Man Wanted in 4-year-old’s Killing Nabbed in Thomasville

Police said that a man suspected of shooting and killing a 4-year-old boy in Tennessee was caught in Thomasville on Tuesday after breaking into a woman’s home.
The Thomasville Police Department said that a woman who lives in the 100 block of Fisher Ferry Street told police that her daughter and Lamarion Dante Buchanan, 19, broke into her home but left before officers arrived.
