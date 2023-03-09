Man Who Killed 4 During Houston Drug Robbery Faces Execution

HOUSTON (CE) — On Thursday, a Texas prisoner who killed four people over drugs more than 30 years ago will be put to death.
Arthur Brown Jr. was found guilty of killing two people in a drug heist in a Houston home in June 1992. Authorities said Brown was part of a group that moved drugs from Texas to Alabama and had bought drugs from Jose Tovar and his wife Rachel.
During the drug robbery, 32-year-old Jose Tovar, his wife’s 17-year-old son Frank Farias, 19-year-old pregnant girlfriend Jessica Quiones, and 21-year-old neighbor Audrey Brown were all killed. Four people were tied together and shot in the head. Rachel Tovar and someone else was both shot, but they both lived.
“I don’t understand how someone could have killed a pregnant woman and then caused her so much pain. “I can’t even put it into words,” Maricella Quiones, Jessica Quiones’ older sister, said. Jessica Quiones was 9 months pregnant and had chosen the name Alyssa for her unborn child.
Marion Dudley, who helped Brown with the shootings, was put to death in 2006. A third person was given a life sentence.
Brown, who is 52 and from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has said for a long time that someone else did the killings.
Brown Has A Mental Disability
His lawyers have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the execution, which was supposed to happen Thursday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas. They say that Brown has a mental disability.
The high court has ruled that people with intellectual disabilities can’t be given the death penalty.
“Mr. Brown’s intellectual limitations were known to his friends and family,” his lawyers wrote in their petition to the Supreme Court. “People who knew Mr. Brown throughout his life consistently called him slow.'”
Brown’s lawyers have tried to appeal before, but lower courts have turned them down. They have said that he is not guilty and that a witness pointed the finger at someone else. They also say that Brown’s conviction was tainted by racial bias, saying that one of the jurors decided he was guilty because of his race. Brown is a person of color.
Tuesday, a judge in Houston said no to Brown’s lawyers’ request to test evidence with DNA, which they said could clear their client.
Josh Reiss, who is in charge of the Post-Conviction Writs Division at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office in Houston, called Brown’s last-minute appeals a way to put things off.
Reiss said that Brown’s school records showed that the inmate may have been thought to be intellectually disabled in the third grade, but that wasn’t true by the ninth grade. The prosecutor also said that Brown’s claims of innocence are hard to believe because the other person who was thought to be the killer was not in Houston at the time.
“It was a brutal mass murder,” Reiss said. “These families deserve justice.”
Brown Is The Second Person To Be Put To Death In Texas This Week
Maricella Quiones, who is 52 years old, said that her sister didn’t know that the Tovars were selling drugs out of their home. She said that her mother, too, thinks the Tovars are to blame for what happened.
Maricella Quinones said, “My mother isn’t the same since my sister died.”
Maricella Quinones said that her sister was a “very loving, caring person” who had been looking forward to becoming a mother. She said that her family might never be able to say goodbye.
“Two people are gone. She said, “Alyssa never had a chance at life.”
Brown is the second person to be put to death in Texas this week. Gary Green was put to death on Tuesday for killing his ex-wife with a knife and drowning her 6-year-old daughter in a bathtub. Brown would be the fifth person to be put to death in Texas and the ninth person in the U.S. this year.
Brown is one of six Texas prisoners on death row who have filed a lawsuit to stop the state’s prison system from using what they say is old and dangerous drugs to kill people. Even though a civil court judge in Austin agreed with the claims in principle, four of the prisoners were executed this year.
