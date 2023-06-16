Man Who Shot and Killed His Three Brothers in Clermont County is Charged With Murder

According to court records, a Clermont County father was charged with murder on Thursday for the shooting deaths of his three young boys in their backyard.
In the slayings of his three sons—ages 3, 4, and 7—at their house on Laurel Lindale Road in Monroe Township, Chad Doerman, 32, was arrested on Thursday night and charged with three counts of aggravated murder.
The Clermont County Jail has Doerman in custody without bond. On Friday at 10 a.m., he will be formally charged in Clermont County Municipal Court.
The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office reported that the boys’ mother, a 34-year-old woman, was also shot during the incident. Doerman is not being prosecuted at this time, but sheriff’s officials have indicated that he may face more charges.
A little girl screamed as she rushed down the street, “My father is killing everyone!” A woman, about 4:15 p.m., called 911 saying her “babies had been shot,” according to a news release.
A short while later, a concerned citizen contacted 911 to report hearing a child yell that her “father was killing everyone.” The girl’s identity and the sheriff’s department’s connection to the family were withheld. The authorities have assured us that she is safe at this time.
The sheriff stated that when deputies arrived, they discovered the boys shot and unresponsive. The 34-year-old lady needed medical attention, so she was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Monroe Township road closures lasted for many hours while authorities investigated the incident. Several ambulances waited outside the home while deputies checked it out.
The tweet below verifies the news:
The father of three brothers shot to death in their yard on Thursday has been charged in their deaths.
https://t.co/Ay0Q5PIaZ1
— Enquirer (@Enquirer) June 16, 2023
About 7,500 people call Monroe Township home, according to census estimates. located on the Ohio River, about 11 miles south of Batavia (Clermont County seat) and 25 miles east of Cincinnati.
Chad Doerman, 32, has been arrested for first-degree murder in Clermont County. Clermont County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Stratton claimed that after the incident, deputies arrested Doerman for questioning and that he was cooperating with authorities.
According to the sheriff’s office, there was no evidence of a break-in and no other suspects are being sought. The sheriff’s office released the news of the accusations against Doerman at around 10 p.m. on Thursday.
Here are some more links to articles from the California Examiner that you might find interesting:
- Colorado Gay Nightclub Mass Shooting Suspect Anticipated to Accept Plea Deal
- American Tourist Killed in Brutal Attack Near Germany’s Neuschwanstein Castle
A new bond sum may be determined by the judge at his hearing on Friday. He could also enter a plea of guilty or not guilty. A new school superintendent in Richmond said, “Our hearts are once again broken” after the shooting in Clermont County.
New Richmond School District Administrator Tracey Miller Issues Statement Exempted School District said, “Our hearts are once again broken tonight as we yet again ask the community to lift up those affected by this horrific incident.”
Miller has announced that on Friday, there will be grief counselors accessible at Monroe Elementary. In March, a murder-suicide occurred in which a 13-year-old middle school student from New Richmond was one of four persons killed.
If you found this article interesting, you may want to follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) in order to receive other news updates.