Man with AK-47 Arrested at Fairfax Co. School, Claiming to be Headed to CIA

After a Florida man was discovered trespassing into the Dolley Madison Preschool in McLean on Tuesday, Fairfax County police uncovered an AK-47.
According to the authorities, 32-year-old Eric Sandow informed cops he was headed to the CIA.
Yesterday, our officers took an AK-47 off the streets after a man was trespassing at the Dolly Madison Preschool in McLean. Officers found the unarmed man who said he was making his way to the CIA. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/l3Vdo12Ks8
Police said Sandow was taken into custody and that a search warrant was used to search his car. According to reports, two guns were found inside the vehicle.
Sandow is accused of felony firearm possession on school grounds.
The following statement was released by Dolley Madison Preschool on Wednesday:
“As noted in the Fairfax County Police Department’s statement this morning, a man was arrested yesterday after trespassing on Immanuel Presbyterian Church and Dolley Madison Preschool grounds. He requested access to the building facilities to use the restroom, which was denied by school staff. At no point did he gain physical entrance to the school building.
Fairfax County Police were called and arrested the individual. His car was parked in the main parking lot and was searched and seized. We are grateful for the swift response of the Fairfax County Police Department.”
