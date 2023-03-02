Man With Troubling History Detained In Bay Area Homicide Case

According to authorities, a California man who has a frightening history of rape and murder allegations has been detained on suspicion of killing a lady in Dixon forty years ago.
Nearly all of Herman Lee Hobbs’ adult life has been spent as a violent criminal. He was accused of carrying out more than a dozen armed robberies across the Sacramento region in 1969, when he was 22 years old.
Hobbs admitted to being the serial robber and consented to plead guilty after leading police on a dramatic vehicle pursuit. However, when it came time for sentence, the 6-foot-5 mechanic fled the courthouse and had to be tackled and subdued by a CHP officer.
Herman Lee Hobbs, 76, arrested in 1980 shooting death of Holly Ann Campiglia, 21, whose body was found by workers in a cornfield in Dixon, per @SolanoSheriff. Hobbs was already serving time in @CACorrections for 1975 murder in Sacramento pic.twitter.com/6plblnGhhc
— Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) February 28, 2023
Hobbs’ time behind bars for armed robbery was brief. He was back on the streets by 1975. He relocated to Rio Linda, a street away from Terri Pata, a 13-year-old.
One day in January 1975, Pata dropped out of junior high due to nausea and a headache. She failed to return home. She had been raped and fatally stabbed when her body was discovered nearby, placed inside a drainpipe, nine days later.
Years of sexual assault by Hobbs weren’t made public until 2000. He was convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl in Yuba County that year.
When Hobbs was taken into prison, authorities said his niece and daughter came forward to express concerns that he was responsible for the deaths of “many children.” When DNA from Terri Pata’s crime scene was examined, it matched Hobbs, according to the police, and that lead led investigators to Terri Pata’s long-suppressed murder.
Hobbs, who was already serving a lengthy jail sentence for rape, pled not guilty to Pata’s murder and was given a further 25 years to life sentence.
This was just the start. Loggers discovered a woman’s skull in the Yuba County foothills that same year. Brenda Ann Tucker, 29, who vanished from her house in the area of Oroville in 1994, was identified from the remains through DNA testing.
Hobbs was known to Tucker’s loved ones; in the 1990s, he had occasionally even stayed at their home. Hobbs was accused of killing Tucker, but a court eventually dropped the charges in 2002 owing to a lack of proof.
The Solano County Sheriff’s Office then disclosed on Monday that Hobbs is the primary suspect in one of its oldest open investigations.
The body of a 21-year-old woman was discovered in a cornfield off Sievers Road in Dixon in August 1980, not far from the location of the current Pedrick Produce market. She was dressed in a green wool sweater despite the summer heat; her head had been shot numerous times.
Detectives had no idea that the woman’s name had unintentionally been erased just two weeks prior from the national missing people database.
In June of the same year, Augustine and Sally Campiglia reported their daughter Holly Ann Campiglia missing. Her parents informed the Courier-Post that the college student from New Jersey’s mental state began to change in high school and that she had started to act more erratically.
Holly Ann jumped from her mother’s car while they were travelling to a treatment facility; they never saw her again. She had only hitched to Sacramento, which was all her family was aware of. She wrote them one letter and then ceased communicating with them.
Sally Campiglia told the Courier-Post, “I just kept hoping she would show up one day with grandchildren, but with each year I’d lose a little hope.”
The Campiglias discovered Holly Ann had unintentionally been removed from the police department’s database of missing people in 1992.
Five weeks after they made contact with the database to re-add her, Solano County detectives informed the Campiglias that they had found a match: Holly Ann was their Dixon Jane Doe. The breaking news was tragic.
“She had trouble holding out for a plane. She either took a bus or hitchhiked, “At the time, Sally Campiglia claimed. She won’t have ever been on an aircraft before they send her body home.
Even though they could now bury Holly Ann, neither they nor the police knew what had happened to her. The investigation was abandoned until 2021, when Holly Ann’s relatives contacted the police to inquire about the possibility of using modern forensic methods to identify Holly Ann’s killer.
Male DNA was found after samples were sent for testing. Investigators from the Solano County Sheriff’s Office declared on Monday that they think the DNA belongs to Hobbs, who is currently 76 years old and serving a sentence at a prison in Chowchilla.
To prepare for his next court appearance on March 13, Solano County investigators had Hobbs transferred to the Justice Center Correctional Complex in Fairfield. He faces a first-degree murder charge.
“Cold cases are particularly challenging cases to work because tragically, time goes by which leads to gaps in recollection and new cases that come in and change the prioritisation,” the sheriff’s department stated in a statement.
Must Check Other Trending News:
- SWAT Members Find A Man Dead In A Kansas City Home After 18-hour Standoff
- A Man Is Arrested After Explosive Found On Florida-bound Allegiant Flight
Jose “Joe” Cisneros, a deputy who was slain in the line of duty in 1985, was the first to look into this issue. Even after 40 years, his diligent labour continues to aid in case resolution.
The Solano County Sheriff’s Investigative Unit can be reached at 707-784-7050 if you have any information. Detectives are looking for witnesses and other evidence in this case.
For more latest updates and news, you can follow our website, californiaexaminer.net.