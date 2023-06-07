Mandina’s Shooting Suspect Transferred to New Orleans: Kyron Fazande

Kyron Fazande’s extradition is making progress. The 22-year-old is a person of interest in the fatal shooting at Mandina’s eatery. On Monday, Fazande was sent back to New Orleans after being released from the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
A source has confirmed to WDSU that the 22-year-old was retrieved the same day by extradition investigators who left on Monday morning. The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office inmate roster shows that Fazande was brought to the Orleans Justice Center for booking shortly before 8 o’clock that evening.
He made his emotionless court appearance on Tuesday. A new hearing to decide whether bail will be set or not will take place next week. On April 28th, Fazande is suspected of murdering 23-year-old waiter Hilbert Walker III.
A Chicagoan woman, aged 54, who was there during the shooting, was also hurt. In this case, he is being held on charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. On Tuesday afternoon in Criminal Court, a hearing was held but no bond was decided upon.
The decision on whether or not to establish bond will be made at a hearing next week. Fazande has access to legal counsel. After escaping from New Orleans, Fazande is also suspected of shooting and killing a 15-year-old in Houston. The police are looking into Fazande’s possible involvement in more crimes.
