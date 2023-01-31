Manhattan 7-Eleven Armed Robbery Results In Gunfire

NEW YORK – During a nighttime armed robbery at a convenience store in Manhattan, shots were fired. Around three in the morning, it happened at a 7-Eleven on 3rd Avenue and East 28th Street.
According to the police, two males entered the shop and demanded money. One shot was fired, but nobody was harmed.
Leaving with an undetermined sum of money, the suspects fled.
No arrests have been made thus far.
Anyone with information on the heist is urged to contact the NYPD at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA for Spanish-speaking callers (74782). On Twitter, you can DM @NYPDTips with your tip or submit one through their website. All conversations are kept private.
