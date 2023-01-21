Manuel Esteban Paez Teran Was Identified As The Victim Who Died At The Atlanta Police Training Facility Site

The guy who was shot and killed by police while they were attempting to remove protesters camped out at the location of a future public safety training facility in the Atlanta region that opponents have called “Cop City” was identified by investigators on Thursday.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 26-year-old Manuel Esteban Paez Teran was shot and died early on Wednesday. According to the GBI, Teran was in a tent in the woods and disobeyed verbal orders from law enforcement personnel attempting to remove the area.
According to the GBI, after Teran shot and wounded a state trooper, additional law enforcement personnel retaliated by shooting Teran, killing him.
Activists have contested the police account of the incident and demanded the release of body camera footage from law enforcement.
The organisation stated in a news statement that withholding the trooper’s identify would undermine security against criminal or terroristic acts due to reprisal.
A blow torch, edged weapons, pellet rifles, gas masks, and roughly 25 tents were discovered and taken down on Wednesday, according to the GBI.
According to the GBI, seven people were detained and charged with domestic terrorism, criminal trespass, and other offences. None of them are Georgia citizens, and their ages range from 20 to 34.
