5 Marine Killed in Crash in California

Roman MartinDaily news

Crashing an MV-22B Osprey in a remote California training regi5 Marine Killed in Crash in California on Wednesday, five Marines were killed.

Located in Camp Pendleton, California, the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing operated the aircraft. Maj. Mason Englehart, spokesperson for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, roughly 115 miles west of the accident scene near Glamis, California, said the plane went down at 12:25 p.m. during training.

“We grieve the loss of our Marines in this unfortunate event,” said 3rd MAW commanding general Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering on Thursday. In the wake of this tragedy, our thoughts turn to the victims’ loved ones.

Until all next-of-kin notifications are completed, the Marine Corps will not divulge the names of deceased military members.

According to a news release issued by the Marine Corps on Thursday, an inquiry into the incident has begun. Efforts to recover equipment are now underway.

1st Lt. Duane Kampa noted in a Thursday press statement that “although military duty is inherently perilous, the loss of life is always devastating.” This unit’s motto is “3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is committed to providing support to those who have lost loved ones while serving our country.”

Read More: Results of California Primary Election 2022

Related Posts

Results of California Primary Election 2022

Results of California Primary Election 2022

June 10, 2022
freeport Lng plant explosion

Explosion Hits Freeport LNG Plant in Texas

June 10, 2022
California's Privacy Law

If California’s Privacy Law Expands, Bosses Face Chaos

June 8, 2022
goodyear tire recall 2022

U.S. officials Pressured Goodyear To Recall 173,000 Tyres

June 8, 2022
california senate race 2022

Cheat Sheet for The California Senate Race of 2022

June 7, 2022
Amazon Stock Split

Online Retailer Amazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Expected

June 6, 2022

About Roman Martin

View all posts by Roman Martin →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.