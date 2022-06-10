5 Marine Killed in Crash in California

Crashing an MV-22B Osprey in a remote California training regi5 Marine Killed in Crash in California on Wednesday, five Marines were killed.

Located in Camp Pendleton, California, the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing operated the aircraft. Maj. Mason Englehart, spokesperson for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, roughly 115 miles west of the accident scene near Glamis, California, said the plane went down at 12:25 p.m. during training.

“We grieve the loss of our Marines in this unfortunate event,” said 3rd MAW commanding general Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering on Thursday. In the wake of this tragedy, our thoughts turn to the victims’ loved ones.

Until all next-of-kin notifications are completed, the Marine Corps will not divulge the names of deceased military members.

According to a news release issued by the Marine Corps on Thursday, an inquiry into the incident has begun. Efforts to recover equipment are now underway.

1st Lt. Duane Kampa noted in a Thursday press statement that “although military duty is inherently perilous, the loss of life is always devastating.” This unit’s motto is “3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is committed to providing support to those who have lost loved ones while serving our country.”

Read More: Results of California Primary Election 2022