Marine From North Carolina Accused In His 4 Month Old Kid Death: In Jacksonville, North Carolina, a Marine on active duty was detained and accused of killing his 4-month-old child, according to authorities on Friday.
The Father of the 4-month-old, Christian Mark McGill, 23, was booked into the Onslow County jail without posting a bond after being charged with an open case of murder, according to a statement from the Jacksonville Police Department on Friday.
Marine Christian Mark McGill charged in baby’s death https://t.co/GX2MyP6YZD
— Go News Daily (@GoNewsDaily1) December 31, 2022
According to the statement, on December 22, police and other emergency workers responded to a medical call at an apartment in Jacksonville and saved the life of an unresponsive 4-month-old baby.
According to the statement, paramedics from Onslow County Emergency Medical Services pronounced the infant deceased at the site.
According to the statement, the Jacksonville Police Department investigated the infant’s death before detaining McGill. Due to McGill’s status as an active-duty Marine, investigators collaborated with both the local district attorney’s office and the Naval Criminal Investigative Services, according to the statement.
McGill, an Active-Duty Marine Lance Corporal, was detained on Friday in connection with a homicide investigation, according to the Naval Criminal Investigative Services. The organization declared that it was collaborating with regional authorities on the inquiry.
Read Next: