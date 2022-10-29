Marjorie Greene Divorce: Why His Husband Perry Greene Filed For Divorce?

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband has filed for divorce just over a month before the November elections. Perry Greene claims that the marriage is irretrievably broken in court filings that were first made public by TMZ.

Perry Greene also claims that the pair have been living apart for some time. After 27 years of marriage and raising three children, they are divorcing. They were married while still in college.

Who Is Marjorie Greene?

Marjorie Taylor Greene, also known by her initials MTG and born on May 27, 1974, is a Georgian politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has held the position of Georgia’s 14th congressional district representative since 2021.

She was elected to Congress in 2020 as a Republican and a fervent admirer of former President Donald Trump after Republican incumbent Tom Graves stepped down from office.

White genocide conspiracy theory is one of the far-right, antisemitic, and white supremacist conspiracy theories that Greene has promoted.

QAnon, Pizzagate, and other radical conspiracy theories concerning the 9/11 attacks claimed murders committed by the Clinton family and mass shootings.

She backed calls to murder famous Democratic leaders like Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama before declaring for Congress.

She compared the COVID-19 safety measures to the persecution of Jews during the Holocaust while serving as a representative and compared the Democratic Party to the Nazis.

Later expressing regret for the latter comparison. Greene’s personal Twitter account was permanently shut down in January 2022 for spreading false information on the COVID-19 vaccine.

Why would U.S. tax dollars ever go to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where China’s top coronavirus researchers were playing Dr. Frankenstein with coronavirus strains to see which ones might become most infectious to humans? Oh, but the wet market.. 1/2https://t.co/5vBBEDz2FX — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 29, 2022

Greene has supported Russian propaganda and lauded Vladimir Putin during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

She used to be a Roman Catholic before converting to Evangelicalism and has frequently voiced anti-Catholic views. Greene describes himself as a nationalist Christian.

Who Is Perry Greene?

Perry Greene, the spouse of Marjorie Taylor Greene, received an accounting degree from the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia in 1996. Soon after, he began working as an accountant at Ernst & Young.

He was chosen to serve as the general manager of Taylor Construction, an Alpharetta, Georgia-based contractor company, in 1997. He was named the company’s president two years later, and he still retains that role now.

Marjorie Greene Divorce

After 29 years of marriage, American politician Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband Perry Greene are divorcing. According to court records that TMZ was able to get, the 48-year-old Republican's husband started the separation process on September 27.

Greene spoke about her divorce in a statement she provided to the New York Post, writing:

“Marriage is a wonderful thing and I’m a firm believer in it. Our society is formed by a husband and wife creating a family to nurture and protect. Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom. I’ll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children.”

While commenting on his divorce, Perry Green told The Independent:

“Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years and she has been an amazing mom! Our family is our most important thing we have done. As we go on different paths we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship.”

The pair’s decision to break up has been made before. Marjorie Taylor Greene requested a divorce, according to records acquired by the Daily Mail in July 2012, claiming that their marriage was “irretrievably destroyed.” Nevertheless, the pair made up after two months.

The Georgia Republican reportedly had two romances at the time.

Perry seeks that all divorce-related records be sealed because they will “contain sensitive personal and financial information, the public publication of which would adversely influence the parties’ privacy rights,” and wants their assets to be divided evenly.

The congressman has resumed her regular activities and appears unfazed by the incident, donning a rifle to hunt feral hogs from a helicopter for a campaign film.

