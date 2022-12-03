Marshmello Face Reveal: When Did The Popular DJ Reveal His Mysterious Face To Public?

Marshmello Face Reveal: In contrast to the traditional pairing of marshmallows and hot chocolate, another Marshmello is more commonly associated with a massive helmet and a slew of A-listers.
Both are delicious, but one is a DJ who has worked with big names like Selena Gomez and still manages to keep a low profile. In addition to using an alias, Marshmello also hides his identity by donning a gigantic marshmallow-shaped helmet.
Since the beginning of his career, Marshmello’s fans have been begging him to take off his helmet, but if he has anything to say about it, he won’t. He has even gone so far as to have prominent pals wear his signature accessory on multiple occasions in order to fool his devoted following.
But there’s a plausible explanation about who he is, and if that’s the case, we already know what he looks like without the mask. If you don’t believe me, keep reading.
Who Is Marshmello
Marshmello is an American DJ and electronic music producer, famous for his songs “Happier,” “Alone,” “Silence,” “Friends,” and “Wolves.” Currently, Marshmello is worth $50 million. He has worked with a wide range of musicians, from Bastille to Khalid to Selena Gomez.
The unique white helmet Marshmello wears in his music videos and public appearances inspired the moniker. Marshmello, real name Christopher Comstock, entered the world in 1992. In early 2015, he began to garner attention after uploading a series of original songs to SoundCloud.
Skrillex, one of the most well-known DJs, took notice of Comstock later in the year when he released several remixes of tracks by other renowned DJs; Skrillex then reposted Comstock’s song “Find Me” on his own SoundCloud profile. After that, Comstock performed at places like New York’s Pier 94 and at Miami Music Week.
Comstock, now known as Marshmello, released his first studio album under the alias in early 2016 via his label Joytime Collective. The album’s lead track, “Keep it Mello,” reached the top five of Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Songs chart.
The next year, Canadian record label Monstercat issued Marshmello’s track “Alone.” The song went Platinum in both Canada and the United States, and it was his first to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.
Marshmello Face Reveal
In 2017, DJ Christopher Comstock was revealed to be Marshmello. On Marshmello’s birthday, May 19, 2016, Skrillex posted a video for the “UNMASKING.” That’s Christopher’s birthday.
On November 14, Forbes announced that they could “conclusively report that they are the same person” because Marshmello is listed as a manager for Dotcom/Christopher Comstock, and Comstock is listed as a manager for Marshmello’s holding company. Chris Comstock = Dotcom = Marshmello, according to the publication’s unnamed sources.
Impressive sleuthing, but clues were there as early as 2015 when Katie Couric interviewed Skrillex and he got a phone call. Skrillex replied, “Oh, Marshmello,” to Katie’s “It must be Chris.”
Since Marshmello doesn’t wear a mask and has an Instagram account, it’s easy to find pictures of him.
What The Internet Thinks About Marshmello’s Face Reveal
Many were caught off guard by the musician’s shocking identity reveal. It is not universally accepted that Christopher Comstock is the man behind the adored work. Nonetheless, that didn’t prevent Twitter from being flooded with compliments about his good looks from regular users.
To protect his noggin, why does Marshmello always have to wear a helmet?
We can safely say that this is one of the most highly contested issues in all of human history. Over the past few years, the music producer’s rumored helmet use has generated widespread discussion.
Not because I’m afraid of being recognized, but because I have no use for it. I’m making an honest effort to make something inspiring and relatable for other people. In 2017, he posted a final response to his followers.
The musician updated his global following with another tweet, this time explaining his rationale for donning a helmet. He went on to say that anyone can assume the identity of this mysterious figure so long as they wear a helmet. His message was: “The helmet makes me marshmello and likewise makes you marshmello…we are all marshmello.”
