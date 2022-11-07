Mary Tyler Moore Death: Was She In Depression After The Death Of His Son?

One of the most recognizable television women is Mary Tyler Moore. Although she is most known to fans for her work on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, she first appeared as Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show. Sadly, she passed away in 2017. So how did Moore pass away? This is what we do know.

Who Was Mary Tyler Moore?

Moore had an early career in the entertainment industry. According to the website Biography, she was born in 1936, and by the time she was in high school, she had moved to Los Angeles with her family. In the 1950s, she sold household appliances as a dancing elf.

Moore had her first appearance on television in 1959, and the following year, in 1961, she made her debut in the film industry with the aviation picture X-15.

Moore’s career took off in a big way in 1961 when she started appearing on The Dick Van Dyke Show. This was a pivotal year for her. The ’70s were also the decade in which the Mary Tyler Moore Show began to gain popularity.

Moore featured in the show along with her husband at the time, Grant Tinker, who also produced it, and the show turned out to be much ahead of its time.

Moore portrayed the role of Mary Richards, a single woman in her 30s who was able to achieve success as an entrepreneur. Before the show, there was a lack of representation of women who were self-sufficient and successful on their own.

Was Moore already in a committed relationship when she passed away? It was to Robert Levine that she was, and she was. Moore and Richard Carleton Meeker separated in the year 1962, and she and Tinker went their separate ways in the year 1981. At long last, Moore wed Robert Levine, and the couple remained a unit right up until Moore’s passing.

There are reports in Country Living. Moore and Levine met in 1982. When Moore’s mother became ill at the time, Moore’s friend Levine, who was a physician, went to help take care of her. After that, the two became good friends and eventually got married in 1983.

Mary Tyler Moore Death

Moore had one son — Richie Meeker. According to Fox News, Meeker took his own life in 1980 and killed himself by shooting himself in the head with a gun.

Moore detailed the traumatic experience of learning of the passing of her son in her memoir which was published in 1995 and titled After All. Tinker, her husband with who she had a contentious relationship at the time, called her to break the news to her. Moore stated, “The phone woke me up.” as an explanation.

"Grant was the one. "You should probably sit down if you're standing… That would be Richie. He has passed away.'"

The incident that took place was an accident, according to Meeker’s roommate at the University of Southern California, who provided the explanation.

According to Judy Vasquez, the roommate, who spoke to The Washington Post about the incident, the shooter “was loading and unloading the short-barreled rifle when it went off.” “It was a catastrophe. It was probably him who pulled the trigger. There was a loud crash, and he went crashing down onto the bed.

Even though she battled a number of health issues during her life, including alcoholism, diabetes, and a tumor, she ultimately succumbed to something else.

Moore suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest on January 25, 2017, which ultimately led to his death. At the time, she had reached the age of 80. According to reports, she had been battling pneumonia prior to her passing.

