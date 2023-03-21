Maryland Man Arrested for Trying to Kidnap Middle Schooler at Bus Stop

Police say that on Monday, a man in Maryland was arrested and charged with trying to take a child from a bus stop.
At about 7:20 a.m. Monday, Jamaal Germany, who is 30 years old, is said to have grabbed a Redland Middle School student on Towne Crest Drive near Washington Grove Lane in Gaithersburg.
Montgomery County Police say that the victim was waiting at a bus stop when Germany grabbed them and pulled them toward an apartment building. Other students waiting for the bus also stepped in to help, and the victim was able to get away.
After the students got on the bus, they told the school staff about what had happened, and the staff told the school’s Community Engagement Officer.
Germany was arrested and taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.
FOX 5 DC says that the principals of Resnik Elementary, Redland Middle School, and Magruder High School wrote a letter to let families know about what happened. The teachers told the students that the victim was not hurt and that the suspect was in custody.
What Does the Letter Say?
Dear Resnik Elementary, Redland Middle and Magruder High families,
We are writing to share information related to a serious incident that impacted our community today, Monday, March 20 and how it was addressed.This morning, there was an attempted abduction of a Redland Middle School student at the bus stop located at the intersection of Towne Crest Drive and Towne Crest Court. An individual tried to pull a student into a residence, but the student was able to get away and board the school bus as it arrived. The student is unharmed. The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) was immediately notified, investigated the incident, and identified a suspect who was taken into custody. There will continue to be an increased security presence by both MCPS and MCPD today and tomorrow at the impacted bus stop. We are sharing this information with all three school communities given that the bus stop where the incident occurred is used by students from these schools.The Montgomery County Police continue their investigation and are asking the public if they have any information concerning this individual and any other potential incidents to please call their non-emergency number 240-777-5400 or you may call the Maryland Safe Schools anonymous tip line at 1-833-MD-B-SAFE / 1-833-632-7233. You can learn more in the police press release hereWe are grateful for the quick action of our students and the bus driver and for the support of our MCPS security and Montgomery County Police Department partners. As additional information becomes available, I will share with the community as appropriate. Knowing that this may have been alarming for some of our students, we are providing social emotional support to all of the students who were at the bus stop and may have witnessed this. If you feel that your child needs to speak with someone at the school about this, please do not hesitate to contact your child’s counselor for support.
Thank you,
Principals,
LaTricia Thomas, Judith A. Resnik Elementary School
Matthew Niper, Redland Middle School
Dr. Lee Evans, Col. Zadok Magruder High School
