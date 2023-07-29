Maryland Plane Crash Claims Life of US Army General

Daily news / By /

A general in the United States Army was on board a plane that crashed near Havre de Grace, and he was killed. The death of Major General Anthony Potts, 59, was confirmed by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

The official’s death was ruled to be instantaneous by the investigating officers. In his role as Program Executive Officer for Command, Control, and Communications-Tactical (PEO C3T), Potts had only just announced his retirement from Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland.

When his single-engine plane went down on July 25, he was the only person on board. Authorities report that there were no injuries among the ground population as a result of the incident.

Here you will find the most recent news and thoughtful analysis on events unfolding in the Golden State:

After being commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Army Aviation branch in 1986, Potts immediately went to work. He participated in the “Desert Shield,” “Desert Storm,” “Enduring Freedom,” and “Iraqi Freedom” missions.

This is being looked at by the NTSC (National Transportation Safety Board).

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top