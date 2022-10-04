Massachusetts Man Chokes On Wet Toilet Paper And Dies In Jail

In his detention cell over the weekend, a Massachusetts man who was accused of killing his mother and then torching her corpse outside her $900,000 Cape Cod house allegedly choked to death on wet toilet paper.

Adam Howe, 34, was brought to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was declared dead on Sunday, according to a statement from spokesman Jonathan Darling of the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.

“Mr. Howe blocked his airways with wet toilet paper and experienced a medical emergency,” the statement read.

“Out of respect for the family, we have no other remark or detail. What a tough weekend it’s been for their family. Keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

At 9:30 p.m. on a Friday, police and firefighters in the Truro neighborhood of Cape Cod, famous for its lobster rolls and sandy beaches, discovered the burned remains of 69-year-old Susan Howe on her front yard.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Truro Police Chief Jamie Calise said that the officers had attended to a wellness check and allegations of a fire.

After Adam Howe locked himself inside the residence off Quail Ridge Road, the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team forcefully retrieved him and put him under custody, officials said.

He was transferred to Cape Cod Hospital for a mental examination and medical officials approved him to return to detention, police said.

On Saturday afternoon, he was taken to Ash Street Jail, where, as per Darling’s report, he has been under constant security monitoring with 15-minute visual checks. To further ensure his safety, Adam Howe was also wearing a smock made of a special nylon that is resistant to rips and tears.

Despite the measures, he clogged his airways with damp toilet paper.

Adam Howe has been convicted of crimes in the past. They caught him in August when he broke into a Truro, Massachusetts, store. He was also accused of illegally possessing the opioid-addiction medication Suboxone.

A lady who was president of the Truro Historical Society was among those killed.

The Truro Historical Society Board of Directors noted in a news statement, “Susan contributed enormous innovation, energy, time, and enthusiasm to our institution.” She devoted her life to protecting Truro’s heritage and community.

Susan Howe also contributed greatly to the Truro Community Preservation Committee, the Truro Disability Commission, and the Walsh Committee.

Photos from Adam and Susan Howe’s 2019 wedding celebration may be seen on Facebook. Her son had his first kid the next year, and a picture of them cooing over the baby was taken. The photograph is accompanied with the phrase “Three generations.”

According to authorities, Adam Howe had been staying with his mom.