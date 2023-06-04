Materials Related To Suspected Child S*xual Abuse Were Discovered In An Arizona City Home

According to the Sheriff’s Office Twitter account, the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a guy who it thinks is in possession of hundreds of documents detailing child s*xual abuse.
The Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit got a complaint on an urgent “s*xual exploitation” investigation involving James Ibach, 39, on Thursday. Authorities claim that Ibach’s residence in Arizona City has a search warrant.
The Sheriff’s Office claims that investigators discovered numerous Ibach-owned devices that were loaded with hundreds of documents containing child s*xual assault.
Ibach was informed about the investigators’ inquiry, according to the Sheriff’s Office, by people close to him.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, when the deputies arrived at the suspect’s home, they discovered that Ibach had already departed.
The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 520-866-5111 if you have any information about his whereabouts.
