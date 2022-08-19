Matt Altman’s Wife Johanna Gets Charged With Domestic Violence

Earlier this month, Matt Altman’s wife, who stars on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles, was arrested.

A Los Angeles Police Department representative confirms to PEOPLE that Johanna Altman was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence on August 4. The bond set at $50,000 allowed her freedom.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department booking log, Johanna, 40, was taken into custody around 9:30 PM on March 1 and sent to the Van Nuys Jail. The next morning, at about 4:30, she was freed.

California Examiner’s request for comment from an Altman family spokesperson went unanswered for some time.

When asked about the incident, Matt, 44, told The New York Post’s Page Six, which was the first to disclose the arrest, that Johanna’s father recently died of COVID-19, which “has been very heartbreaking to her and our entire family.”

He went on, “We’ve all been having a hard time dealing with this loss.”

“Because of this sorrow, we are closer than ever and in deeper love with one another. We beg everyone to respect our privacy,” added Matt.

After word leaked about her detention Tuesday, Johanna made an Instagram picture noting that she and her husband were “just becoming stronger.”

“The ups and downs won’t slow us down. To the moon and back, I love you “a mother of three penned a letter.

A related study found that once COVID lockdown orders were implemented, domestic violence in the United States rose by 8%.

California Examiner’s request for a response from NBC Universal, Bravo’s parent company, went unanswered for some time.

On August 12, the couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. They have three children together: twins London and Ashton, age 4, and their younger brother Hudson Isaac, 22 months.

“To the lovely @johanna Altman, happy fifth year! simply cannot conceive of spending the rest of their lives with anyone but their current companion. After five years and four relocations, three amazing children, and one shared heart, the couple has only grown closer. Happy #anniversary to you! “Matt commented next to a wedding photo of him and Johanna on Instagram.