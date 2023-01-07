Matt Shultz Of Cage The Elephant Was Arrested In New York For Gun Possession

Cage the Elephant frontman Matt Shultz was taken into custody on Thursday evening in New York City after the discovery of two loaded weapons in his room at the Bowery Hotel. Cage the Elephant is a rock band that has won multiple Grammy Awards.
Shultz is facing two counts of felony criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged actions. He was not authorized to possess either of the firearms since he lacked a license. According to reports from the Daily Mail, an employee working at the Bowery hotel in Lower Manhattan witnessed a singer bringing a weapon into a public lavatory on the hotel’s ground floor on Wednesday night. The two firearms, a Sig Sauer and a Smith & Wesson, were recovered by the police on Thursday morning after they reacted to a 911 call and went to the residence of Shultz.
The 9th Precinct in Lower Manhattan was where Shultz decided to spend the night.
Both “Tell Me I’m Pretty” (2015) and “Social Cues” (2019) by Cage the Elephant has been awarded the Grammy for best rock album, making the band a two-time winner of the prestigious award. The band’s album “Melophobia” from 2013 was considered a contender for the award for a best alternative music album. The record includes the popular songs “Come a Little Closer” and “Cigarette Daydreams.”
The most recent performance that the band gave was on November 20, 2022, at the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival in San Diego, California.
Cage the Elephant emerged in the music industry in 2006 and quickly established themselves as a prominent alternative rock band in the 2010s with a string of smash singles such as “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked,” “Shake Me Down,” and “Trouble.” Bowling Green, Kentucky served as the setting for the band’s formation, and after relocating to England in 2008, the band’s self-titled debut album brought it widespread acclaim in other countries.
Shultz co-founded the band with his older brother, Brad Shultz, as well as Jared Champion, Daniel Tichenor, and Lincoln Parish, all of whom left the band in 2013. Lincoln Parish left the band in 2013.
