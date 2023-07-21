Matthew McConaughey’s Net Worth: Why is He So Rich?

McConaughey is one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood today, and he has won a lot of awards for both his comedic and dramatic parts in movies. Let’s have a look at his Net worth.
Matthew McConaughey’s Net Worth
American actor and director Matthew McConaughey has a net worth of $160 million. Matthew McConaughey became well-known for his roles in romantic movies after his big break in Dazed and Confused.
Some of his biggest box office hits are “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013), which made over $392 million worldwide, “Interstellar” (2014), which made over $677 million worldwide, “Sing” (2016), which made over $634 million worldwide, and “The Dark Tower” (2017), which made over $113 million worldwide.
McConaughey’s work in these movies has helped him become a major box office draw. His work in other important movies like “Dallas Buyers Club” (2013), “Magic Mike” (2012), and “A Time to Kill” (1996) has also helped his career in the movie business.
McConaughey’s Pay for Famous Movies
Matthew can easily get $20 million for a major movie part today since he is one of the biggest stars and biggest box office draws in the business. That’s a big increase from the $48,500 he made for Angels in the Outfield in 1994.
In 2008, he reportedly turned down $15 million to be in a remake of Magnum P.I., which would have been a career-high at the time. He was also offered 15% of the movie’s profits, which could have added tens of millions to his income had the movie been a big hit. Matthew famously turned down the offer and started to change his job.
One of the most important things he did to change his career was to take less than $200,000 to act in the 2013 movie Dallas Buyers Club, which earned him an Oscar.
He made $14.5 million for playing the main character in the movie “Sahara” in 2005, and $18 million for “Interstellar” in 2014. He also got $20 million for the movie “The Gentlemen,” which will come out in 2020.
Endorsements
Matthew makes more than $10 million a year from advertising deals, especially with the car company Lincoln and the tech company Salesforce. In February 2023, a company filing showed that Matthew has been paid $10 million a year by Salesforce ALONE for his work as a creative advisor and TV pitchman over the past few years.
Real Estate
Matthew bought a house in Point Dume, Malibu, California, for $10 million in 2007. He sold the house to film producer and director Phil Lord off the market for $15 million in July 2020. He still takes care of a few Airstream trailers in a nice mobile home park nearby, and he has owned a 10,000-square-foot house in Austin, Texas, for a long time.
In 2021, it came out that McConaughey had paid $7.85 million for the Ka’upulehu Residence, an oasis in Hawaii.
