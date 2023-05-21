Matthews Police Looking for 23-year-old Guy

A 23-year-old guy who hasn’t been seen in a while is being looked for by the Matthews Police Department.

Police said the last time they saw Malik Andrea Walker was around 7 a.m. Saturday at the Extended Stay on Matthews Mint Hill Road.

Walker is said to be 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 145 pounds heavy. Police say that he has medium-length hair and a medium-length beard. On his right wrist, he has a black rose tattoo, and on his left deltoid, he has an unknown tattoo.

Walker was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black trousers, and either white Reebok or Nautica tennis shoes, according to the police. He also had a bag with white and black squares on it.

Anyone who knows where Walker might be is asked to call 704-847-5555.

