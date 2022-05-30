Maurices Credit Card Login, Payment, And All You Need To Know

Maurices is a store that sells clothes for women. It can be found in malls all over the country and has a long history of bringing big fashion to small towns. The company started in 1931 in the city of Duluth, Minnesota, and now has more than 1,000 stores in the US and Canada. Maurices is probably best known for having a wide range of clothing sizes from 0 to 26 at reasonable prices.

Even though the mymaurices VIP Credit Card has gone through some changes in the last few years, most of them seem to have been for the better. For example, the card used to be backed by Comenity Bank, but now it is backed by Capital One. As long as they don’t carry a balance, regular shoppers can get a lot out of their mymaurices VIP Credit Card, which gives them access to special discounts and bonus rewards.

Benefits of having a Maurices VIP credit card

There are many benefits to having Maurice’s credit card. Orders can be sent anywhere in the 48 contiguous states of the United States for free. The company gives you $10 off any order on your birthday and gives you early notice of sales and special deals all year long. Also, if you join the MyMaurices Rewards program, every dollar you spend will get you one point.

How can I pay my Maurices credit card bill?

You can pay your Maurices credit card bill in several easy ways. Comenity Bank will take payments by mail, online, and over the phone. If you can’t find your credit card statement or need to make a payment quickly before it’s due, knowing about these different options can help.

How to Make an Online Payment on a Maurices Credit Card

You can pay your Maurices bill online if you like to pay your bills from the comfort of your couch. First, you’ll need to sign up to use the Internet. This is how:

Go to the page where you can register online.

Enter your credit card account number, ZIP code, and Social Security number to find your account and finish registering.

After you’ve signed up, you can log in to make payments online. This is how:

Go to the page where you can sign in to your Maurices credit card account with Comenity Bank.

Have your bank account number and your bank’s routing number ready.

Follow the instructions to choose how much you want to pay and when you want to pay it. You can pay the minimum amount due, the whole balance from your last statement, or any amount up to and including your current balance.

How to Use EasyPay to Pay Your Maurices Credit Card Bill

You can also use EasyPay, which lets you pay your Maurices credit card bill online without having to sign in first. Do these things:

Go to the EasyPay page for Comenity Bank.

You can either type in your account number, ZIP code, and ID or scan the QR code on your statement.

Follow the on-screen instructions to finish the payment.

How to Send a Payment to Maurices by Mail

You can mail your Maurices credit card payment if you’d rather pay by check or money order. Make sure your account number is included with the payment. Everything should be sent to this address:

Box 659704, San Antonio, TX 78265-9704, Comenity Bank

Note that you can use this same address to set up bill pay through your bank account.

How To Make a Maurices Payment by Phone

You can also call Maurices and pay with your credit card. Call 866-248-4488 to reach customer service. After you put in your credit card account number, just follow the on-screen instructions to set up and send a payment. For fast phone payments that need live customer service, you may have to pay a fee of up to $15.

How to Maurices Credit Card login

Now, let’s get started with this guide and look at Maurice’s ways to log in to his credit card online. Here is a list of what they are. Read the steps below to remember how to log in to Maurice’s credit card.

First, go to Maurice’s credit card’s official website or click this link: [https://d.comenity.net/ac/mauricecreditcard/public/home].

After going to the Maurices credit card login homepage, click on the login portal.

After that, type in your Username and Password for your Maurices credit card.

After putting in your Username and Password for your Maurices credit card, click on Sign In.

You were able to log in to the Maurices credit card online portal.

After reading the above steps, you should be able to quickly log in to the online portal for Maurice’s credit card.

Maurices Credit Card Forgot Username

If you’ve forgotten the Username for your Maurices credit card, follow the steps below. Don’t forget any of the steps to find out what to do if you forget your Gordmans credit card username.

First, go to the Maurices credit card website or click [https://d.comenity.net/ac/mauricescreditcard/public/home] to get there.

When you go to the Maurices credit card homepage, click on [https://d.comenity.net/as/authorization.oauth2?

After that, enter your Account Number, ZIP Code or Postal Code, and the last four digits of your SSN (Social Security Number).

When you’re done, click “Find My Account.”

Your Maurices credit card Username will show up on your screen after you’ve been verified.

How the Maurices credit card can help you?

15 percent off your first purchase if you open and use your card on the same day. Then, save 10 percent every time you use

your card in-store or online (even sales & clearance)

On your birthday, you get free shipping and $10 off, no minimum.

Even with double points every month

First crack at sales and deals

Invitations only for cardholders

Easy to pay bills online and in-person

Maurices Credit Card Interest Rates and Interest Charges

Maurices Credit Card Fees APR for Purchases 28.49% – This APR will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate. How to Avoid Paying Interest Your due date is at least 25 days after the close of each billing cycle. You will not be charged any interest on purchases if you pay your entire balance by the due date each month. Minimum Interest Charge If you are charged interest, the charge will be no less than $2.00 per credit plan. Annual Fee None Late Payment Fee Up to $38.00 Returned Payment Fee Up to $37.00

