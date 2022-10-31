Max Verstappen Net Worth 2022: Verstappen Sets New Record With 14th Win Of The Season At Mexican GP

A Belgian-Dutch racing driver, Max Verstappen. In 2015 at the Australian Grand Prix, he turned 17 and became the youngest driver ever to compete in Formula One. He and Red Bull Racing won the Formula One World Championship in 2021. Max’s father, Jos, was a Formula One driver, therefore he comes from a line of racing professionals.

Verstappen started his career in 2015 with Scuderia Toro Rosso and switched to Red Bull Racing the following year. He became the youngest driver to ever win a Grand Prix when he won the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix at the age of 18.

Max made history by winning the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and becoming the first Dutch driver to take home the F1 World Championship.

With 19 triumphs, Verstappen has been at the forefront of a comeback for Honda-powered vehicles. He placed third in both 2019 and 2020 before taking first place in 2021. He extended his contract with Red Bull Racing in 2020, keeping him on board until 2023.

Early Life

On September 30, 1997, Max Emilian Verstappen was born in Hasselt, Belgium. Max was raised with a younger sister in a family with a long history in racing, and he too was meant to drive in the Formula One championship. His mother participated in karting, while his father Jos drove in the sport.

Additionally, Max has relatives that have participated in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. Verstappen considers himself to be Dutch and competes professionally under the Dutch flag despite having been born in Belgium. Max spent roughly a year competing in Formula One before even getting his driver’s license, which is also important to note.

When Verstappen was four years old, he started karting. By 2007, he had won a lot of championships. He competed in international karting in 2010 and lost to Alexander Albon in the KF3 World Cup.

Later on, Albon would join him on the Red Bull Racing squad. Max had won several international titles by the end of 2012, and he was prepared to transition to Formula Racing.

Career

At the Pembrey Circuit in 2013, Verstappen competed in his first real automobile race. He was driving a Formula Renault. The following few years saw him test a variety of Formula Renault vehicles, establishing fast lap times and outdriving more seasoned drivers.

He made his official racing debut at the Florida Winter Series in 2014. Before moving up to Formula Three, he rapidly won a lot of races. He participated in the Formula Three FIA European Championship for one season, placing third and winning ten races. Verstappen was obviously prepared for Formula One at this moment.

Despite approaches from Mercedes, Max formally joined the Red Bull Junior Team in 2014. At the Japanese Grand Prix later that year, he broke the record for the youngest driver to ever compete in a Grand Prix Weekend, albeit he was only participating in the free practice.

Later that year, at the Australian Grand Prix, he turned 17 and became the youngest driver to ever start a World Championship. The previous record belonged to a competitor who began the event nearly two years older than Max. But things didn’t exactly go as planned for him because he had to abandon his first race because of an engine problem.

Before engaging in his first high-speed incident with Romain Grosjean, in which he clipped the Lotus driver’s rear and flew directly into the barriers, he achieved a couple of solid finishes. Due to the intense controversy around this, he received a fine and the label “dangerous” from other drivers.

Verstappen had a successful season, taking home accolades including "Rookie of the Year," "Person of the Year," and "Action of the Year."

Verstappen joined Toro Rosso for a brief period in 2016 before moving to Red Bull, where he took Daniil Kyvyat’s place for the Spanish Grand Prix. By winning the race and becoming the youngest Formula One driver to do so, he demonstrated his talent.

Max received criticism for his aggressive driving during this time and Charlie Whiting, the F1 director, issued a warning. In just 15 laps during the Brazilian Grand Prix that year, he pulled off the seemingly impossible feat of moving up the podium from 16th to first.

For Max, the 2017 campaign was ruined by a lot of retirements. Some of these retirements were brought on by mechanical difficulties, while others were brought on by crashes. Verstappen was, however, far better by the conclusion of the season.

He was a part of many different occurrences in 2018 that featured both mistakes and collisions. He did better at the end of the season, though, and came in fourth.

Three triumphs and nine podium finishes later, he improved on that once more in 2019 with a third-place finish. Verstappen again finished third in 2020 after agreeing to an agreement with Red Bull.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton fought it out for the 2021 championship, and Verstappen ultimately prevailed by passing Hamilton on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Formula One Revenue

One of the world's highest-paid Formula 1 drivers is Max. According to reports, he made $60 million in just 2020.

Private Jet

Max Verstappen reportedly spent a sizeable portion of his income on a luxurious private plane that is estimated to be around $16 million or 12 million pounds. He reportedly paid Richard Branson, who had previously owned the aircraft, this enormous sum in 2020.

The aircraft is a Falcon-900EX with Honeywell engines and an almost 9,000 km range. Additionally, it has a top speed of 892 kilometers per hour. It’s also important to note that the plane requires annual maintenance costs of roughly £1,000,000. Additionally, the jet has a bar.

Verstappen Sets New Record With 14th Win Of The Season

Max Verstappen, the current World Champion, made history when he won the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix. At the 4.304 km Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez track, the Red Bull Racing driver won his 14th race of the season. This put him one win ahead of Michael Schumacher (2004) and Sebastian Vettel, who both won 13 races (2013).

Verstappen has won in Mexico in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022, for a total of four years. The Dutch driver has also set a new record for the most points ever scored in an F1 season, with 416. (so far).

Unbelievable, what a season, and what a fantastic race! To achieve 14 wins in a season is down to all the hard work by everyone in the team, let’s keep this going @redbullracing @HondaRacingGLB pic.twitter.com/nG6uMggIPA — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 30, 2022

Red Bull’s strategy of using soft and medium tires seemed to work for Max Verstappen at the Mexico City GP. This helped him win by 15 seconds over Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who came in second. Sergio Perez finished third in front of his home crowd, and George Russell, who drives for Hamilton’s team, came in fourth.

Max Verstappen Net Worth

Max Verstappen Net Worth is estimated to be around $60 Million in 2022. Max is claimed to rent his 13 million euro penthouse apartment in Monte Carlo, where he is said to dwell. Verstappen says that his choice of residence was not influenced by the tax advantages despite speculations to the contrary.

Verstappen does not fall short of your expectations for a Formula One driver who has a sizable private collection of autos. He is rumored to enjoy driving Aston Martins, and in 2021 it was revealed that he was awaiting the arrival of a 2-million-pound Valkyrie.

