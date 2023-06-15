Mayor Labels Texas-to-Los Angeles Migrant Busing ‘Despicable Stunt’

A busload of migrants from Texas landed in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday. The city’s mayor said that the Republican governor of Texas pulled a “despicable stunt” by sending them there.
42 people, some of whom were children, were dropped off at Union Station around 4 p.m., according to the office of Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León. They were being cared for by city agencies and charity groups, the office said.
“They left yesterday, and they were on the bus for 23 hours without eating or drinking,” said Jorge Mario Cabrera of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, who talked to a few refugees.
“They are being fed, given places to stay, and talking to lawyers,” he said. “These are immigrants who are in the U.S. because the U.S. believes their fears are real. They have not yet been given refugee status.”
He said that many of them were from places in Latin America, like Honduras and Venezuela, and that one of them had an immigration appointment in New York.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Migrants bused from Texas to Los Angeles in move mayor calls ‘despicable stunt’: https://t.co/yvA8rXEmua pic.twitter.com/Vhg2KeGEkY
— WAFB (@WAFB) June 15, 2023
After Republican governors started sending asylum-seekers to Democratic states in recent months, Mayor Karen Bass said she had told city offices to get ready to take in migrants from other states.
Bass said in a statement, “This didn’t catch us by surprise, and it won’t scare us.” “Los Angeles is not a city that is driven by hate or fear, and we will not be moved or swayed by politicians who play with people’s lives for their own gain.”
Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, said that the immigrants were sent to Los Angeles because California has declared itself a “sanctuary” for immigrants. This means that people who are in the country illegally are protected and can apply for some state benefits.
“Our border communities are on the front lines of President Biden’s border crisis,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement. “Until he does his job and secures the border, we will continue to provide this much-needed relief.”
Last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis paid for taxpayers to fly groups of refugees from border states to Sacramento, California. Last fall, Florida brought 49 people from Venezuela to the wealthy island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- Firefighter’s Life Cut Short as He Drowns Saving Daughter’s Life at Sea
- Heartbreaking News: Boulder Mother Faces Charges for Baby’s Murder
Help was given to the refugees in Los Angeles at St. Anthony’s Croatian Catholic Church, which is close to downtown.
If You Liked Our Content, Please Follow us on Twitter (@CaliforniaExam1) to stay updated about celebrities and their lifestyles.