Mccarthy Doesn’t Deserve To Be Speaker, Says Cheney

In an interview broadcast on Friday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) indicated that she did not believe that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) should be Speaker of the House because McCarthy had been “unfaithful to the Constitution.”

It’s no secret what I think of Kevin McCarthy. If the President were to die, the Speaker of the House would take over. Cheney was questioned by ABC News’s Jonathan Karl on “This Week” whether or not McCarthy would be a good choice for House Speaker. “It requires somebody who understands and recognizes their responsibility, their oath, their obligation,” Cheney said.

I don’t think he should be Speaker of the House because he’s been totally disloyal to the Constitution and has shown a complete inability to appreciate the gravity of his position. I hope that’s crystal clear.

Just days after losing the Republican primary to attorney Harriet Hageman, who has the support of both former President Trump and McCarthy, Cheney made these comments. Hageman is running for Wyoming’s lone House seat.

Cheney stated in her concession speech that she could have won her primary again this week if it weren’t for her moral compass, which prevented her from endorsing Trump’s questionable statements.

To do so would have meant tacitly supporting his efforts to undermine the very basis of our Republic and unravel a democratic system. On Tuesday, she added, “That’s a road I couldn’t and wouldn’t pursue,” and the audience cheered.

The principles we’re pledged to uphold are more valuable than any House seat or any other office in the land. And I was fully aware of the political fallout that could result from doing what was right.