Mckees Rocks Shooting Prompts Robinson Township Police Chase

Following a shooting in McKees Rocks on Thursday, two men are accused of giving police a chase in their car. Charges have been brought about this event.
Both the driver, Steven Bryant Jr., and the passenger, Gaj Walker, are accused of aggravated assault, according to Allegheny County police. Bryant Jr. is also charged with criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault on a police officer, evading or attempting to elude a police officer, and other offenses.
Just before 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, according to Allegheny County police, authorities were called to a shooting on Bell Avenue near Hay’s Manor in McKees Rocks. The victim, according to the police, was brought to a nearby hospital in stable condition.
Detectives discovered that the suspects fled the scene in a white Audi sedan registered in Maryland. Around 3 p.m., police found the car in the McKees Rocks neighborhood.
When law enforcement attempted to stop the car, the driver rushed away and almost hit an officer, according to the police. According to officials, two police officers fired shots at the vehicle. After the driver allegedly came dangerously close to hitting another officer, police fired again at the car.
Both guys were apprehended in the woods after the police pursuit ended on North Petrie Drive in Robinson Township. Sources tell KDKA-TV that an Allegheny County Housing Authority officer shot one of the males after discovering them in the bushes near the Montour Trail beneath the Groveton Bridge.
Bryant, according to the police, was wounded in the arm and transferred to a nearby hospital. Police detained Walker.
Police have not yet announced the charges they will bring against the individuals. They are collaborating with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office to determine the costs.
