Megyn Kelly Says Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Split Wasn’t Because of Football: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s divorce received commentary from Megyn Kelly. She, like many others, was shocked to learn that they were calling it quits. Kelly, though, is unconvinced that football played a role in the ex-divorce. couple’s She said the following.
Megyn Kelly Discusses Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen’s Separation
On her broadcast, Kelly talked about Brady and Bundchen. She believed that the ex-breakup couples were not due to football. She believes there was another factor in the breakup.
To me, they were the epitome of joy, Kelly remarks. Of course, they’re both stunning and extremely successful, and now that rumors indicate that they’ve filed for divorce, she is reportedly in Costa Rica with her [jiu jitsu] instructor, where they used to vacation frequently.
Kelly claims that she cannot imagine how a couple could allow their relationship to fall apart over a sporting event. They claim that the breakdown of this marriage was brought on by his refusal to give up his football career. She asked the man, who has six or seven Super Bowl titles, to give up his job. I’m not sure that I believe that. Who, in their right mind, would allow a lovely marriage to fail due to football, in my opinion?
Expert Opinion: Dr. Laura Schlessinger on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen
Dr. Laura Schlessinger, a psychotherapist, and broadcaster, was the target of Kelly’s query. She concurs with Kelly in claiming that Brady and Bundchen’s divorce was probably caused by additional factors.
Schlessinger answers, “Nobody would. And it’s quite unlikely that the marriage was really lovely. You need to understand that when a husband and wife are both desirable celebrities, it becomes profitable to promote them as having a particular image. That doesn’t imply that what you saw was actual, but rather that it was a commercial contract.
Megyn Kelly Suggests The Entertainment Industry Isn’t Beyond Lying Occasionally
I compare this to how Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman broke up after ten years, adds Kelly. They said their vows a second time, and I believe he issued her divorce papers a week later. In my opinion, we do see these stunning individuals leading these supposedly “perfect lives” on the outside, and we buy it because we are destined to.
In the same ways that the iPhone tricks us in ways we don’t completely comprehend, so does that sector. We think, “Huh, that’s so weird,” when it all comes crumbling down because it generates these images that even intelligent skeptics end up believing.
Additionally, Schlessinger mentions Cher and Sonny Bono. She claims that as she was observing the ex-couple, she “felt” that their marriage was coming to an end. They divorced, as expected, according to Schlessinger. And in that instance, according to Cher, she desired to leave and live independently. She said that he mentored her and had sort of “found” her. She wanted to be her own person even though they were a beautiful couple.
Schlessinger asserts that many Hollywood couples are united solely for public display. She questions the validity of several of these well-known unions. There are numerous different kinds of circumstances, according to Schlessinger. But I believe a lot of it is just for show.
