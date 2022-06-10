Mellody Hobson Net Worth, Controversies, And All You Need To Know

Mellody Hobson Biography

Mellody Hobson, a well-known businesswoman from the United States, was born on April 3rd, 1969. An American entrepreneur from Chicago who is best known as the CEO of Dreamworks Animation. The “Good Morning America” show is just one of her many media appearances. Mellody Hobson is an Aries, according to horoscopes.

At Ariel Investments, she serves as the president and co-CEO. Mellody Hobson was born in 1969. DreamWorks Animation SKG, Inc. was acquired by NBCUniversal in August of 2016 and she stepped down as the company’s chairwoman. First African-American woman to lead Chicago’s Economic Club.

As of 2013, she and George Lucas are the proud parents of one-year-old Everest Hobson.

After graduating from Princeton in 1991, Hobson began her career at Ariel Investments as an intern and eventually climbed to the position of senior vice president and director of marketing for the company. In the year 2000, she rose to the position of president of Ariel, a Chicago-based investment business with a portfolio worth almost $13 billion. It is also one of the largest African American-owned financial management and mutual fund organizations in the United States.

Ethnicity, Religion & politics

It’s common knowledge that Mellody Hobson’s ethnicity, country, ancestry, and race are all sought after by many. Let’s have a look at it! Mellody Hobson’s ethnicity is Black, according to public resources such as IMDb and Wikipedia, which both list her as such. Mellody Hobson’s religious and political opinions will be updated throughout this page. Please come back to this article in a few days to see if anything has changed.

The Jonas Brothers, Oscar the Grouch, and Samuel L. Jackson appeared in Hobson’s Unbroke: What You Need to Know About Money, which premiered on ABC on May 29, 2009.

Read More:

Rumors and Controversies: Mellody Hobson

It’s safe to say that Hobson has not been embroiled in any controversy. She’s been able to avoid any sort of issue or incident at all thus far. It is safe to say that she has never done anything controversial in the course of her professional life. There are no rumors about her whatsoever. She’s solely been concerned with her professional and private lives.

Thank you @harpersbazaar for allowing me to share the backstory that led me to the investment industry and helped me hone my financial thinking. https://t.co/DYlzlFjsGo — Mellody Hobson (@MellodyHobson) July 5, 2021

Who is Mellody Hobson dating right now?

As far as we know, Mellody Hobson and George Lucas have a marriage certificate. Mellody Hobson hasn’t been seeing anyone since May 2022.

Mellody Hobson has never been in a relationship with anyone else. Mellody Hobson’s dating history could use your assistance!

Hobson appeared on CBS Sunday Morning’s annual “Money Issue” program on August 6, 2017.

Facts and Myths

Listed as one of the most well-known business owners. Also in the top ten list of the most renowned American-born celebrities. Every year, Mellody Hobson’s birthday falls on April 3.

Her humanitarian work with Birmingham’s Bright Leaders of Tomorrow was recognized by the City of Birmingham in August 2017 when she appeared on the Jack Good Show.

Taking inspiration from Hobson’s TED speeches, actress Vanessa L. Williams created the role of self-made entrepreneur Courtney Paige in the American television drama “The Good Wife. In 2017, Hobson became the first African-American woman to lead the Economic Club of Chicago.

This year, Mellody Hobson was inducted into The Lincoln Academy of Illinois and received the Order of Lincoln (the highest honor in Illinois) by Governor Bruce Rauner.

Earlier this year, Hobson was promoted to Vice-Chair of Starbucks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mellody Hobson (@mellodyhobson)

Mellody Hobson’s Net Worth

It’s no secret that Mellody Hobson is one of the wealthiest and most well-liked entrepreneurs out there. Mellody Hobson’s net worth is estimated to be $100 million, based on information from Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider.

Took the position of Ariel Investments, LLC’s vice president after graduating from Princeton’s Woodrow Wilson School.

In Unbroke: What You Need to Know About Money, Hobson featured celebrities such as the Jonas Brothers, Oscar the Grouch, and Samuel L. Jackson. The show premiered on May 29, 2009, on ABC.

After meeting at a business conference, Hobson and George Lucas began dating in 2006. On June 22, 2013, Hobson and Lucas were married at Lucasfilm’s Skywalker Ranch in California. It was in August 2013 that they welcomed their first child, Everest Hobson Lucas, via surrogate.

Read More: