Memphis Library Shooting Leaves One Person Dead And One Officer Injured

According to the authorities, a shooting at a library in Tennessee resulted in the death of one person and left a police officer in critical condition.
Thursday at approximately 12:30 p.m., law enforcement officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Public Library, where they encountered a man who had been the subject of a trespassing call in the same neighbourhood approximately thirty minutes earlier, according to a spokeswoman for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation named Keli McAlister.
According to McAlister, the man had created a fight with another individual inside the library, and when cops sought to talk to him, he pulled out a firearm and shot one of them. The other cop pulled out his handgun and shot the suspect, resulting in the victim’s death.
McAlister did not identify the police, however the deceased guy has been identified as Torence Jackson Jr., who was from Indianapolis and was 28 years old. There was one Black man in each group.
According to McAlister, the cop was rushed to the hospital “in extremely severe condition” after being transported there.
According to McAlister, the library was full with people at the time of the shooting, including both personnel and customers, but nobody else was hurt in the incident.
The little library was cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape and was located on a busy street that was flanked by high-rise office buildings, restaurants, and businesses.
Additionally, there were two fire engines and an ambulance parked nearby. Outside, a conversation was taking place between agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and Memphis police officers.
In response to a request from the prosecutor in Shelby County, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is currently looking into the matter. When officers are involved in shootings anywhere in the state, the bureau conducts an investigation of the incident.
Following the charging of five Memphis police officers with murder in connection with the beating death of Tyre Nichols, the use of force by police is being investigated on a nationwide scale.
