Memphis Police Seek Suspects In Shooting That Killed 1, Wounded 10

After gunshots broke out early on Sunday at and around a nightclub, Memphis police reported that one person was discovered shot to death, and ten others were injured.
Thereafter, the department made three people of interest who were needed for questioning visible. Police said one of them may require medical attention.
By noon on Sunday, five of the injured survivors were still in serious condition, while the other five had been discharged from the hospital, according to the police.
Investigators believe there was a connection between the two different but neighbouring incidents where there was firing.
Ministry tweeted. “If anyone knows who these people are, please contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. The person wearing the black t-shirt with green writing may have been hurt and requires medical care.”
Officers responded to a gunshot at Live Lounge’s address, 1482 East Shelby Drive, at 12:43 in the AM.
Two shooting victims were discovered upon arrival and taken to Regional One Hospital in a critical condition, the Memphis Police Department reported in an early Twitter update.
Five other shooting victims arrived at nearby hospitals in “non-critical condition” after leaving the scene and travelling there on their own.
Officers at 1492 East Shelby Drive were informed of other shooting victims near Boeingshire Drive and Shelby Drive while they were on the scene.
Police claim that one male victim was discovered at the second spot and was later declared dead.
Three more patients were sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
At first, police said that neither a clear description of the suspect nor suspects existed, nor did they know whether the suspect or suspects were familiar to the victims.