Men Found Guilty In Shelby Homicide From 2020

In connection with the death of a man in Charlotte, two young men have each been given a prison sentence that includes a number of years.
On November 10, 2020, at approximately 11 o’clock in the evening, the incident took place on Charles Road in Shelby.
According to the findings of the investigation and the prosecution, a group of juveniles conspired to meet Sean David Thomas with the intention of purchasing marijuana from him.
Thomas, who was 25 years old and originally from Charlotte, had family in the neighbourhood.
Thomas allegedly pulled into the parking lot of The Pantry on Charles Road in Shelby with the purpose of meeting someone, as stated by the Shelby Police Department. According to the police, at that point, a car pulled up with four more young men inside. Both vehicles entered a parking area that was located next to the store.
According to Lieutenant Scott Champion of the Shelby Police Department, a shooting took place after five teenagers made an attempt to rob Thomas.
The police were notified of shots being fired and a car going off the road thanks to two calls placed to 911. Thomas was discovered by investigators sitting behind the wheel of a vehicle in some adjacent woods. It was determined that he had passed away at the site.
In an earlier interview, Champion stated that the suspect is able to “drive away from that scene and go about 100 to 150 yards and crash in a forested area.” “He is able to drive away from that scene,”
In the days that followed, other individuals were taken into custody.
A week later, Littlejohn was taken into custody.
The felony murder rule is a precedent that states a person can be charged with murder if they are knowingly engaged in the commission of a felony that has the potential to result in death. Even though not all of the defendants may have pulled the trigger, they were all charged because of this precedent.
This week in court, Assistant District Attorney Rick Shaffer stated that witnesses claimed the teenagers had planned the robbery together before they carried it out.
Littlejohn, who is now 20 years old, agreed to the terms of a plea deal last week. He entered a guilty plea to murder in the second degree and was given a sentence ranging from 18 to 23 years in prison, with credit for the time he has already spent since his arrest.
