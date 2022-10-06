Merced County Sheriff’s Office: Bodies Of Four Abducted Family Members Discovered

The greatest concerns we’ve had have been realized tonight.”

Sheriff Vernon H. Warnke of Merced County, California, started the painful task of alerting the public that all four members of an abducted family were discovered dead on Monday with those words.

Warnke confirmed the deaths of Jasleen Kaur, 27, Jasdeep Singh, 36, Amandeep Singh, 39, and Aroohi Dheri, 8 months old.

KTLA’s sister station KSEE claimed that the remains were discovered close to where the victims’ cellphones had been discovered, corroborated by the Associated Press’s account that they were discovered in an orchard.

After discovering the bodies, a farmer called the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 5 o’clock and told them where the bodies were located, describing the orchard area as “very, very distant.”

“Right now, there are no words to express the rage I feel and the senselessness of this act. Warnke said, “I stated it before, there’s a particular place in hell for this person, and I mean it.

Jesus Manuel Salgado, 48, is the prime suspect, according to authorities.

Officials said that Salgado, a convicted thief, attempted suicide the day following the abductions.

Since then, Warnke claimed, he has been sedated medically in a nearby hospital, making it impossible for police to question him.

For as long as I’ve known him, every time he’s regained consciousness, he’s been aggressive, Warnke said.