Mercury Credit Card Login, Payments And All Other Benifits

Please check out this post to learn more about how to activate and log in to your Mercury Credit Card account.

CreditShop Inc., the company behind the Mercury Credit Card, is the largest non-bank credit card issuer in the United States, and its CEO James Peterson is in charge of the corporation. First Bank & Trust is the bank that issues the Mercury Credit Card, which has a slew of perks for cardholders.

Mercury Credit Card Benefits

The perks that Mercury Credit Card offers to its customers have won them a prominent position in the market.

With no annual fee or other costs, you can apply for the Mercury Credit Card for no cost at all.

Mercury Credit Card’s mobile app is available for both iOS and Android smartphones, so you can manage your card on the go.

Your card transactions will be scrutinised for any indications of fraudulent activity as part of our Fraud Protection Service.

This card can be used everywhere in the world, with no restrictions.

You can get a free copy of your FICO credit score by utilising the Mercury Mobile App, which was developed by Fair Isaac Corporation.

How to Apply for a Mercury Credit Card

For the Mercury Credit Card’s perks, you must first apply for it. An invitation from an existing user is required before the application process can be started. Afterwards, follow these steps to complete the application process:

Go to www.mercurycards.com, the official website of Mercury Credit Card, in your computer browser.

Select ‘Respond to Mail Offer’ from the drop-down menu that appears when the page opens.

Enter your Reservation Code and the last four digits of your Social Security Number on the next page.

Select the ‘Apply Today’ option from the drop-down menu.

An Application Form will be offered to you as soon as the system has completed its verification process.

The form will request that you fill in as much details as possible about yourself.

Click the ‘Apply’ button once you’ve finished filling out the form.

In addition, your software will be submitted. Your application will be responded to within five business days. By email, you’ll be notified as to the status of your application. The arrival of your credit card will be communicated to you via email if your application was approved.

Read More:

Activating a Mercury Credit Card

Next, you need to activate your Mercury Credit Card before you can begin using it. Activation is a simple process that may be completed in a matter of minutes:

Go to www.mercurycards.com, the official website of Mercury Credit Card, in your computer browser.

To activate your card, go to the ‘Activate My Card’ option in the upper right corner of the screen when it has opened.

It will ask for some information on the page.

Your Credit Card Number, the last four digits of your SSN, and your Birth Month and Year are required fields.

Afterwards, press the “Proceed” button.

Then you can start using your card.

Registration for the Mercury Credit Card

You’ll need to sign up for internet access after activating your Mercury Credit Card. To finish the registration of your Mercury Credit Card Account, follow these instructions:

Go to www.mercurycards.com, the official website of Mercury Credit Card, in your computer browser.

Below the Sign in button, you’ll see the ‘Register for online access’ option.

When you do, a new tab or window will open.

Make sure to include your credit card number, last four digits of your SSN, and birthday.

To continue, click the ‘Proceed’ button in the toolbar.

On the next page, you’ll be prompted to enter some personal information and follow the on-screen instructions to create your profile.

To complete your registration, simply click the “Finish” button.

You now have access to a complete history of your account’s actions.

Mercury Credit Card Login Guide

You must first log into your Mercury Credit Card Account in order to view your account’s activity.

Go to www.mercurycards.com, the official website of Mercury Credit Card, in your computer browser.

Once the page opens, enter your login credentials.

Specify your Username and Password to log in.

In the event that you are checking in from your own computer, select the “Remember Me” option.

After that, click the ‘Sign in’ icon on the top right of the page.

You’ll be able to access your account.

Forgot Your Password?

Steps to retrieve your Mercury Credit Card password restored if you’ve lost it:

Go to www.mercurycards.com, the official website of Mercury Credit Card, in your computer browser.

Sign in and you’ll notice “Forgot Your Password?” underneath the Sign in button on this page.

After clicking on it, you’ll see a new page that asks for certain information.

Enter your username or email address and the last four digits of your SSN.

Select the ‘Forgot your password?’ link.

Then, simply change your password.

How to pay Mercury’s credit card bill?

Existing cardholders have a choice of two methods for paying their bills.

Without logging in, you can pay by mail

After logging in, you can make a payment online.

Using the smartphone app, you can make a phone payment.

Payment by Mail

A check or cashier’s check should be mailed to the following address.

Philadelphia, PA 19176-0168: Card Services PO Box 70168

To guarantee that the money is properly credited to your account, please mention your name and the last four digits of your account number.

Pay By Phone

To make a payment, simply phone 866-686-2158 to speak to a customer service representative.

+1-706-494-5025 is the international collect phone number.

Online payment without login

Through the official website, you can pay your credit card bill online. Steps for making an online payment are outlined below.

The Make a payment option is available on the homepage of the company’s official website.

An online bill payment form will be shown (as shown below).

Click the Continue button after you’ve entered your birth month and year, card account number, or SSN.

You’ll learn how much money you owe on your credit card based on the information you submit. You can now pay online with your credit card using one of the many payment options that are now accessible.

You can pay online after logging in

Log in to the official site using your username and password. Enter your debit card or checking or savings account information into the Make a payment option after you have logged in. Using a debit card after logging in ensures that your payment will be deposited into your account immediately.

Payment through mobile app

On the mobile app, you may also make a credit card payment. Your debit card, savings, and checking accounts may all be accessed through the mobile app. What is the best way to settle Mercury’s credit card debt?

Existing cardholders have a choice of two methods for paying their bills.

Read More: