Meth-laced Kiss With A Prisoner Led To Murder Charges For A Tennessee Lady

The kiss of death was given.

A Tennessee woman is accused of giving a prisoner meth during a visit and was charged with murder after the prisoner passed away, according to authorities.

The Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement on Tuesday that Rachel Dollard, 33, is accused of concealing a balloon containing a half-ounce of speed in her mouth and giving it orally to Joshua Brown at the Turney Center Industrial Complex in February.

According to the prison administration, Brown overdosed and died at a nearby hospital while serving an 11-year term for drug-related offenses.

According to officials, Dollard was charged with second-degree murder and bringing contraband into the prison after being apprehended last weekend for the reportedly fatal kiss.

The Director of the TDOC’s Office of Investigations and Conduct, David Imhof, stated that the incident “shows the true hazards of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow.”

Anyone who poses a threat to the security of our employees, the men, and women in our custody, or our facilities will be prosecuted by our agency.

Melissa Ann Blair of Oregon received a two-year prison term in 2017 after her meth-laced kiss with her prison boyfriend resulted in his death.

He died from methamphetamine intoxication after his stomach was punctured by two balloons, according to the prosecution.