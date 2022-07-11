Federal Authorities Capture 5,000 Pounds of Meth in Southern California

Officials in Southern California say four individuals were arrested in a record-breaking narcotics bust after more than 2.5 tonnes of methamphetamine were confiscated.

A commercial 20-foot box truck crossed the border between the United States and Mexico just before 5 p.m. local time on Thursday, according to officials. The vehicle was tracked by law police as it made its way to National City, California, which is located just south of San Diego.

US Attorney’s Office: When the truck came to an end, the four guys were allegedly spotted transferring dozens of boxes of cardboard from the truck into the back of a Dodge van. In the course of their investigation into the men’s boxes, authorities discovered 148 bundles of methamphetamine-tested substances.

The seizure of more than 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine is thought to be one of the greatest in San Diego County history, according to officials.

#KeepingYouSafe @SDSheriff K-9 Milo is a very good boy after helping our deputies and law enforcement partners make one of the biggest methamphetamine busts in #SanDiegoCounty history.

Randy Grossman, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement that “this is a remarkable success by our law enforcement partners” Over 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine were prevented from reaching our streets because of the hard work of law enforcement officers.

Indictments filed against the men, all of whom were arrested in Tijuana, charged them with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine.

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive stimulant that is typically used as a powdered version of the chemical. Overdose deaths involving psychostimulants, the majority of which were meth, are expected to reach 23,000 in 2020 in the United States.

There has been an increase in seizures of methamphetamine and marijuana since the epidemic began, according to a report from the National Institute on Drug Abuse in March.

