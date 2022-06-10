What is Metro Boomin Net Worth?

Metro Boomin Early Life

He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on September 16, 1993, and goes by the stage moniker Metro Boomin; his real name is Leland Tyler Wayne. He comes from a large family. As a middle schooler, Wayne began playing bass guitar in the school band; he began producing beats at the age of 13. Wayne attended Parkway North High School in his adolescence. Hip hop production was his first choice of job, but after some soul searching, he opted to pursue a career as a rapper later in life.

Metro Boomin Career

Wayne began connecting with established hip-hop artists on social media while still in high school. His mother frequently drove him from St. Louis to Atlanta to meet up with musicians with whom he had been in contact via the internet. Tay Don was one of his earliest collaborators, and this led to collaboration with other artists including Gucci Mane, OJ Da Juiceman, and Future. After graduating from high school, Wayne moved to Atlanta to attend Morehouse College, where he studied business management. In the end, he decided to take a break from college to pursue a career in music full-time. In 2013, he released his first mixtape, “19 & Boomin,” under the stage name Metro Boomin.

Producing Breakthroughs

As a producer of hip hop, Metro debuted in 2014 with a bang. His work on Future’s Monster mixtape and the sixth single off Future’s studio album “Honest,” “I Won,” earned him the status of executive producer that year. Metro produced Future and Drake’s “What a Time to Be Alive” collaboration mixtape in 2015. In 2016, he executive produced Future’s mixtape “Purple Reign,” on which he also produced the popular song “Jumpman.

” He worked with Migos and 21 Savage on their popular songs “Bad and Boujee” and “X,” as well as his own EP “Savage Mode,” which he released with the latter. A number of Future’s songs, Kodak Black’s “Tunnel Vision” and Big Sean’s “Bounce Back” were on the Billboard Hot 100 the following year, all of which were produced by Metro.

Further EPs, Mixtapes, and Albums

Nav, a Canadian rapper and record producer, collaborated with Metro on the “Perfect Timing” mixtape in the summer of 2017. When he released “Without Warning” alongside 21 Savage and Offset on Halloween of that year, he stunned his fans. By virtue of “Ric Flair Drip,” the album debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart. With the release of “Double or Nothing” in November, Metro also collaborated with Big Sean on “Pull Up n Wreck” and “So Good,” two hits off the album.

Despite announcing his retirement on Instagram in April of 2018, Metro went on to produce several albums, including Nicki Minaj’s “Queen,” and Lil Wayne’s “Tha Carter V.” Not All Heroes Wear Capes” was released in November after three years of effort. Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Gunna, Drake, 21 Savage, and Travis Scott all had features on the project, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart when it was released in March.

“Escape from LA,” “Until I Bleed Out,” “Faith,” and the number-one hit single “Heartless” were all produced by Metro alongside the Weeknd in late 2019 as part of his upcoming album “After Hours.” “Savage Mode II,” Metro’s fourth album with 21 Savage, was a significant hit in 2020.

Metro Boomin Musical Style

A form of hip hop known as “trap music” was born in the South in the early 2000s. In order to create his sound, he makes use of powerful bass, gothic melodies, and synthesized percussion.

Metro Boomin Net Worth

Metro Boomin is estimated to be worth $16 million by the year 2022.

As a record producer, executive, songwriter, and DJ, Metro Boomin hails from St. Louis, Missouri in the United States.

In the mid-2010s, he established a production career with Atlanta hip hop and trap artists including Future, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, and Migos, and quickly rose to fame.

