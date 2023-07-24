Mexican Man Who Harassed Women Returns and Kills 11 in Arson Attack

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Mexico – A devastating arson attack at Beer House in San Luis Rio Colorado, located less than 300 feet from the U.S. border, resulted in the tragic death of 11 people and left six others injured over the weekend. The authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident, but his identity has not been disclosed to the public.
The horrifying attack unfolded on Saturday morning when the assailant, who had visited the bar in the early hours, became heavily intoxicated within an hour, according to the local prosecutor’s office in Sonora.
The individual was ejected from the establishment for harassing women, investigators revealed.
Shortly after being removed from the premises, the suspect returned to the scene in his pickup truck. He then proceeded to pour gasoline on the bar’s entrance before igniting the fuel using an unidentified instrument, possibly a blowtorch, according to state attorney general Gustavo Romulo Salas Chavez.
Tragically, seven men and four women lost their lives in the blaze. Of the 11 victims, ten were adults, and one was a 17-year-old. Among the casualties, at least one victim was identified as a U.S. citizen. The devastating incident also left six individuals injured, who were taken to hospitals on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border for medical treatment.
San Luis Rio Colorado, a city situated along the border with around 200,000 residents, shares a metropolitan area with San Luis, Ariz. The attack has sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community and garnered attention from both Mexican and U.S. authorities.
While the U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirmed they were “looking into” the incident, Mexican authorities have not suggested any connections between the suspected perpetrator and drug cartels. The motive behind the attack remains under investigation by the authorities.
The charred remains of Beer House bear witness to the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the intentional fire. As the investigation continues, authorities are determined to bring justice to the victims and their families, while the community mourns the loss of those taken too soon.
