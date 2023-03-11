Mexican Narcotrafficker Pleads Guilty To Smuggling Cocaine Into Us For 30 Years

A person who sells drugs pleaded guilty to an international cocaine trafficking conspiracy on Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California said that Raul Flores-Hernandez, also known as “El Tio,” was in charge of a drug trafficking group based in Mexico’s Jalisco State that sent cocaine into the United States from the 1980s until 2017.
The spokesperson said that Flores-Hernandez used his business connections to bring cocaine from Colombia, Peru, and Bolivia to Mexican ports. He then smuggled the drugs into the US by land.
He Will Be Given His Sentence On June 14
The US and Mexican authorities worked together to catch Flores-Hernandez and send him back to the US from Mexico, the spokesperson said. He was taken into custody in July 2017 and sent back in February 2021.
Flores-Hernandez pleaded guilty to one count of “conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine” in the United States.
On June 14, he will be given his sentence, which could be as long as life in prison.
“A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors,” the spokesperson informed.
