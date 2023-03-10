Mexican ‘Scorpion’ Gang Bosses Apologise For American Hostages Kidnapped And Killed By Their Ill-disciplined Cartel Men

A Mexican cartel dumped five of its own members in the street for police to pick up, along with a letter saying they were sorry for kidnapping American tourists by accident.
In a handwritten note that was apparently left with the five men whose hands were tied, the Scorpions Group faction of the notorious Gulf Cartel apologized to the four Americans and their families, the Mexican woman who died in the cartel shootout, and the town of Matamoros, where the kidnapping happened.
“We have decided to turn over those who were directly involved and responsible for what happened, who always did what they wanted and didn’t follow rules,” the letter said.
It said that the people in the cartel who were responsible for the failed kidnapping broke the cartel’s rules, which include “respecting the life and well-being of the innocent.”
A member of Mexico’s state security said that five men tied together and a letter were found in one of the vehicles that the government was looking for.
Last Friday, four Americans went from Texas to Matamoros, supposedly so one of them could get plastic surgery.
Zindell Brown And Shaeed Woodard Were Found Dead
Around noon, they were attacked as they drove through Matamoros in the white minivan they were in.
Mexican authorities had said that the attack and the kidnapping that followed were not a targeted attack but rather a mistake.
The tweet below confirms the news:
Sorry our ill-disciplined cartel members kidnapped and killed US tourists, say Mexican 'Scorpion' gang leaders https://t.co/SjO7z0HiZP
— Sharon K. Gilbert (@sharonkgilbert) March 10, 2023
The two Americans who died were named Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard. Eric Williams and Latavia McGee were named as the two Americans who made it out alive.
A 33-year-old Mexican woman named Areli Pablo Servando was also killed. It looks like a stray bullet hit her.
Reuters said that on Thursday afternoon, the bodies of the two dead men were given to US officials in Matamoros.
Mexican state prosecutors said Thursday that they had taken an ambulance and put up a fence around a hospital in Matamoros where the shooting victims are thought to have been treated.
A cousin of Mr. Williams said that his family feels “great” knowing that he is still alive, but they will not accept an apology from the cartel that is blamed for kidnapping the Americans.
Jerry Wallace told the Associated Press on Thursday, “It won’t change a thing about the pain we went through.” Mr. Wallace, who is 62 years old, said that the governments of the United States and Mexico should do more to stop cartel violence.
Drug Cartels Want To End This Situation ASAP
Drug cartels have been known to send threatening messages to scare off competitors and the police, but they have also tried to smooth over situations that could hurt their business on occasion.
After the deaths of the US citizens, Mexican National Guard troops and Army special forces have been patrolling Matamoros. Mexican security analyst David Saucedo said, “It is very hard for them to keep working in terms of selling drugs on the street and sending drugs to the US right now.”
He said, “The cartel is the first group that wants this story to end as soon as possible.”
Handing over people suspected of being in a drug cartel to the police is also not a new thing. Mr. Saucedo said that a leader of a drug cartel might have given the go-ahead for the attack, then changed his mind and decided to give police sacrificial lambs.
In 2008, drug dealers in Michoacan threw hand grenades into a crowd that was celebrating Mexico’s independence. Eight people were killed.
A few days later, police arrested three suspects. However, it turned out that they had been taken by a cartel, beaten into saying that they were part of a rival group, and then given to the police.
