Mexico Gun Shooting Kills 18, Including City’s Mayor

At least 18 people, including the mayor of a city in southern Mexico, were slain Wednesday by gunmen.

Milenio Television quoted Prosecutor Sandra Luz Valdovinos as saying that the assault had place in San Miguel Totolapan, Guerrero state. She also reported that two other people were hurt.

According to Valdovinos’s report on the radio, “so far we have 18 confirmed deceased.”

One of the victims was Mayor Conrado Mendoza.

It took some time to determine what motivated the assault.

The Los Tequileros gang, which is linked to the strong Jalisco Nueva Generacion drug cartel, was blamed in the press for staging the daylight assault.

Screaming can be heard in the background of local news video showing gunshot holes on the town hall’s exterior.

There have been violent clashes between cartels in the region around San Miguel Totolapan, a hamlet of roughly 4,300 inhabitants in the state of Guerrero.

Since the government sent in the soldiers to combat the drug cartels in 2006, Mexico has seen over 340,000 murders, most of which have been attributed to these organizations.

After one of Los Tequileros’ commanders was killed in a gunbattle with local authorities in 2018, the gang’s authority waned and kidnappings in San Miguel Totolapan ceased.