Miami Cops Arrest Man Suspected of S*xually Abusing Lady Who Got Off Bus

Late Wednesday night, Miami cops caught a man who was wanted in a case of sexual assault from earlier this month.
Police said they caught Clarens Brayden, who is 20 years old, around 10 p.m. after getting several tips through the Crime Stoppers tip line.
“This is what made the difference,” Officer Mike Vega, a spokesman for the Miami police department, said in a video that was shared to Twitter on Thursday.
On May 7, a lady was attacked as she walked along Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 32nd Street around 5 a.m. after getting off a Miami-Dade County Transit bus. On Wednesday, police told the public about the attack in a news release.
Police now say that the man who attacked her was Braynen. He came up behind her, put a cloth over her mouth, and dragged her to an empty lot, where he sexually abused her.
Police say that the woman fought back against her attacker the whole time and even bit his hand. Police say that she finally got away and called for help.
During the fight, she got cuts on her face and a cut on the left side of her jaw, police said.
As of Thursday, Braynen was in county jail on charges of sexual battery, battery, and kidnapping. There was no word about his bond right away.
