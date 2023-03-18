Man From Miami County Charged With Homicide in Death of Dayton Toddler

In the December killing of a 1-year-old toddler he was babysitting in Dayton, a man from Miami County was charged with murder. Nathaniel Levi Schmidt, 24, of West Milton, will be arraigned on felony charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, and two counts of endangering minors on Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.
The 30 block of North Hedges Street in Dayton, Ohio, was the scene of a medical emergency around 4:40 p.m. on December 12, 2022. Schmidt called the youngster’s father to report that the 16-month-old he was caring for was not breathing.
The boy was only identified in the indictment by the initials R.W. On the way home, the father dialed 911, and the infant was flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital. According to Greg Flanagan, spokesman for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office, he passed just a few days later, on December 17.
“The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma,” Flanagan said. James Rider, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department, stated that while Schmidt was a resident of the house at the time, he is not related to anyone who currently resides there.
Schmidt’s address on Bevonne Court in West Milton was given in court filings that were submitted on Friday. During the Dayton police investigation into the boy’s murder, detectives reportedly uncovered sexually graphic photographs of a youngster on Schmidt’s cellphone.
He was indicted on Feb. 10 by a Montgomery County grand jury for the gross s*xual imposition of a victim younger than 13 and peddling s*xually oriented material involving a juvenile. Flanagan said a month ago that the first victim is a 3-year-old girl he knows.
Nathaniel Schmidt was babysitting a 16-month-old boy in Dayton on December 12, 2022 when he called the child’s father and reported the boy wasn’t breathing. https://t.co/H5srgtfKTr
— WHIO-TV (@whiotv) March 18, 2023
Schmidt’s current attorney, Lucas Wilder, has indicated that he expects to be selected to represent Schmidt in the new indictment. The remaining charges are the subject of a move to suppress evidence at this time.
“Until I have received and reviewed the discovery on the new case it is unknown what effect, if any, there will be on the other pending charges,” he wrote in an email.
In the Montgomery County Jail, Schmidt is still being held on $75,000 bail.
