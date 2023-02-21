Miami-dade County Woman Jailed For Murder While Pregnant Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Unborn Child

A lawsuit that was filed in South Florida the week prior posed a question that could establish a new legal standard.
The suit argues for the first time for the rights of an unborn child in a question having nothing to do with abortion. In this particular instance, the issue is concerning the incarceration of the foetus.
The video that is at the centre of the case shows a group of individuals who are riding in a van just before one of the individuals fires a gun.
The Woman Is In Jail For Murder Is About To Give Birth
That is the woman now in jail on murder charges and about to give birth.
The video, which has never been seen by the general public before, is currently being used as evidence in the legal proceedings.
In the current case before the Third District Court of Appeals, the mother who is currently serving time in a Miami-Dade County jail is appealing for her release on the grounds that the unborn child who is currently housed inside of her has not been charged with any crime.
Glenna Milberg welcomed William Norris, the attorney who is making the extraordinary argument for the release of an unborn child from jail, to discuss the topic on this week’s episode of This Week in South Florida.
Norris stated that “we’re looking for the opportunity of the unborn child to be developed and ultimately born in a safe environment, not the environment that it is in right now, which is dangerous.” “We’re looking for the opportunity of the unborn child to be developed and ultimately born in a safe environment,”
The following is an excerpt from a statement that was issued by Miami-Dade County Corrections:
“The Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Department partners with the Jackson Health System to provide healthcare to the inmates in our custody, and we are committed to ensuring that all inmates receive professional, timely medical care as well as all treatment that is appropriate.”
“We are currently conducting a comprehensive review of the health services offered and received in order to ensure that all pre-natal care that is being provided to individuals who are in our custody is appropriate.”
