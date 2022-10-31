Miami-dade Missing Child Discovered 2,000 Miles Away. Grandparents Arrested

Authorities said on Sunday that 6-year-old Jorge “JoJo” Morales, who had been missing from South Miami-Dade since his father absconded with him on August 27 in defiance of court orders, had been located safe and well in Canada.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that JoJo and his 45-year-old father, Jorge Morales, had been located in Moncton, New Brunswick. At the same time that JoJo’s grandfather, Jorge Morales, was being detained in Moncton, New Brunswick, his grandma, Lilliam Pea Morales, 69, was arrested in Saint-Paul, New Brunswick, a distance of around 39 minutes from Moncton.

A tipster reported seeing JoJo and his father in a Walmart in Moncton, some 2,004 miles from JoJo’s last known location in South Miami-Dade.

Officers in Miami-Dade said that they discovered the youngster healthy and unhurt.

Yanet Concepcion filed for divorce from Morales in January 2019, and court papers in Miami-Dade County tell the tale of a heated custody dispute.

His time sharing with JoJo was halted in November 2021 after she filed an emergency request to do so. Also, JoJo was autistic, according to Concepcion. After Morales vanished, the court was scheduled to hear a request to restore his overnight visitation privileges and to rule that JoJo was not autistic based on the evidence of his neurologists and speech pathologists.