Miami Teacher Admits To Having Sex Crimes With A Girl In School 

According to the documents, a teacher who is 30 years old appeared in court in Miami-Dade County on Thursday to face charges related to sex offences that he allegedly committed against a girl who attends the school where he works.
Prosecutors stated in court that the West Homestead K-8 Center pupil was 12 years old when the sexual assault began the year prior, and she is now 13 years old. This information was presented during David Hodge’s appearance in court.
According to the police arrest record, the girl’s parents went to the public school located at 1550 SW 6 St. in Homestead on January 6 to report Hodge’s crimes. A school administrator then reported it to the police after hearing about it from the girl’s parents.
According to the arrest report, when police officers arrived at the school, they spoke with the young woman and she revealed that she and Hodge were involved in a “romantic sexual connection.” Hodge was allegedly the girl’s “lover.”
According to the authorities, Hodge was the girl’s science teacher and the mentor of her chess club when the two began communicating with one other via text messages and direct messages on Instagram in October of last year.
